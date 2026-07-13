Patrick Mahomes Makes Waves in Unusual Appearance With Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes had an unusual perspective for his latest trip to Arrowhead Stadium — and a seating arrangement that attracted some attention.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was in the luxury suites instead of the field this weekend, joining wife Brittany to cheer on Argentina in their World Cup semifinal match against Switzerland. The couple has a close connection to the city’s soccer team and have been fixtures at the World Cup so far.

Fans Note Patrick Mahomes’ Seating Arrangement

While it was odd for Mahomes to take in a game at Arrowhead Stadium as a spectator, other fans noted that it seemed unusual for him to sit so far from his wife. The Chiefs quarterback was spotted sitting a row in front of his wife in one of the stadium’s luxury boxes.

“mahomes not even sitting with brittany LMAO,” a fan wrote in a post on X.

The couple got to enjoy a victory as they cheered on defending World Cup champions Argentina, with Lionel Messi’s squad pulling away in extra time to win 3-1 and advance to the semifinal.

The Mirror US noted that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have taken in other matches as well, though they have usually been seen sitting together.

“Both Mahomes and Brittany are soccer fans and have been seen at numerous World Cup games, with Arrowhead serving as one of the key host sites for the tournament. However, some fans were surprised to see the pair not quite sitting together,” the report noted.

“Late in the first half, FOX Sports cameras panned to the crowd and spotted Mahomes watching on while on his phone. Brittany was seated down by his legs, so she’s clearly in the row in front of him, which appears an odd choice.”

The couple has been deeply entrenched in the local soccer scene, holding minority ownership stakes in the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and MLS’s Sporting Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes Focused on Return to the Field

While he has enjoyed a break to attend World Cup games, Mahomes has been focused on his return to the field in the upcoming season. The Chiefs quarterback saw his 2025 season cut short with a season-ending knee injury, and he has since undergone surgery and progressed through rehab.

Mahomes has expressed optimism that he will recover from the torn ACL in time to start the season, but some NFL analysts worry about how much the injury could impact him this season. It often takes players longer to return to their previous level of athleticism, even after they are able to return to the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter raised that point recently, saying it remains unclear just how long it will take Mahomes to return to his previous form.

“The real question will be not whether he plays, but how effective he’ll be,” Schefter said.

The Chiefs added an expensive insurance policy in case Mahomes is not ready in time, trading for former first-round pick Justin Fields. But both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have said they expect the former league MVP to return in time for the season opener.