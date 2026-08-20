Patrick Mahomes’ Rival Maxx Crosby Reveals Unexpected Side of Their Heated Relationship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a clear message for one of his biggest AFC West rivals as he worked his way back from injury.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby revealed that he privately reached out to Mahomes after seeing the three-time Super Bowl champion throwing again during his recovery. Mahomes’ response made it clear he was looking forward to renewing their rivalry.

Crosby shared the exchange during an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

“I feel like I have those kind of relationships off the field where you’ll text him and you know just I see Mahomes out there throwing the ball, and he’s coming back from injury like I just you know shot him a text,” Crosby said.

Crosby told Mahomes, “I’ll see you soon.”

According to Crosby, Mahomes responded, “We’re back, can’t wait to see you.”

“And that’s it,” Crosby continued. “Like that’s kind of (expletive). It’s cool, and it’s respect.”

Patrick Mahomes Earns Major Praise From Raiders Rival Maxx Crosby

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Crosby has spent years trying to bring Mahomes down on the field, but the Raiders star made it clear that his relationship with the Chiefs quarterback changes once the game ends.

“Me and Pat. Like you’re going against them. You know what time it is? This war. It’s the most respect off the field compared to anybody,” Crosby said on “Bussin’ With The Boys.”

Crosby said the relationship comes from understanding how seriously both players approach competition.

“But like Pat Mahomes, like we go to war. He knows I’m trying to murder him and that (expletive) is trying to make me look stupid every time,” Crosby said. “But off the field, it’s love every time.”

The six-time Pro Bowler said Mahomes’ willingness to compete at that level has created a mutual respect between them.

“When you’re willing to go to that length to have success and a guy that’s gonna compete like that, there’s like that mutual respect,” Crosby said. “It’s like in the fight game.”

Mahomes isn’t the only member of the Chiefs organization Crosby praised.

The Raiders defensive end revealed that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has personally called him during the offseason.

“I’ll tell you like Andy Reid will (expletive) randomly shoot me a call in the offseason. ‘Man, I’m praying for your family. Hope everything’s well,'” Crosby said.

“Those guys that really are that dude. They’re that guy, and then they’re still barking after the game.”

Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby Have Built Fierce AFC West Rivalry

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Mahomes and Crosby have plenty of history dating back to Crosby’s rookie season in 2019.

Crosby entered the NFL one year after Mahomes won his first league MVP award. The Raiders defender recorded his first official sack of Mahomes during their October 11, 2020 matchup.

Their rivalry produced an even more heated moment during a “Monday Night Football” game on October 10, 2022.

After Crosby chased Mahomes down, the two went helmet-to-helmet. Mahomes refused to back away and shouted at Crosby, “I’m here all day! You woke up the wrong (expletive)!”

The exchange was later shown with mic’d-up audio during season 1 of Netflix’s “Quarterback.”

Mahomes and Crosby will face off when Kansas City and Las Vegas meet on October 4.