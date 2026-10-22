Patrick Mahomes Gets Unexpected Message From Tom Brady After Tying His 16-Year-Old NFL Record

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached a major career milestone in Week 6, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a message for him.

Mahomes earned his 100th regular-season victory as a starting quarterback in Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18. The 31-year-old reached the milestone in just 131 starts, tying Brady’s NFL record for the fewest starts needed to reach 100 wins.

Brady set the mark in 2010, surpassing Joe Montana’s previous record.

During his weekly NFL power rankings video, Brady joked about Mahomes’ accomplishment before praising his approach to winning.

“Pat tied some old retired guy’s record for fewest starts to reach 100 wins. We’ll reach out and see if we can get a comment on that,” Brady said.

The former New England Patriots quarterback then explained why he believes Mahomes isn’t spending much time thinking about the milestone.

Tom Brady Shares His Thoughts on Patrick Mahomes Tying His NFL Record

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Brady, who retired from the NFL in 2023, understands the attention that comes with setting records throughout a quarterback’s career.

However, he said players often have little time to reflect on individual accomplishments during the regular season.

“In the heat of the season, you’re just focused on the next game. There are so many records that come up and so many different statistics that are kept. The only thing I was ever focused on was winning, and I’m sure that’s what Pat’s focused on as well.”

Mahomes also addressed the achievement in the days following Kansas City’s victory, saying it was an honor to be mentioned alongside Brady.

The two quarterbacks have faced each other in several major games, including Super Bowl LV, when Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over Kansas City.

Mahomes has since continued building his own postseason résumé, winning three Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs.

His latest milestone comes as Kansas City prepares for a Week 7 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Kenneth Walker’s Return to Seattle With Chiefs

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Sunday’s game will also mark a significant moment for Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, who will face his former team for the first time since leaving Seattle in March.

Walker helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, earning Super Bowl MVP honors before signing with Kansas City in free agency.

The running back will now return to Lumen Field wearing a Chiefs uniform.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes acknowledged what the matchup could mean for his teammate.

“I know it’s going to be a special moment for him to get back to the place where you kind of built your career, and won a Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “Those fans were the people around him for all that. A lot of those people were teammates he grew up with as well in the NFL. It will be a special moment for him.”

Mahomes made it clear that Kansas City’s priority remains winning the game.

“But at the end of the day,” Mahomes added, “we have to win a football game.”

Walker also spoke about facing Seattle during his Wednesday media availability.

Despite the attention surrounding his return, the running back said he was focused on improving Kansas City’s offense rather than seeking revenge against his former team.

“I’m just focused on critiquing the mistakes we made,” Walker said, according to the Associated Press. “Once we get to that point, we’ll see.”

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”