Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Emotional Message Before QB’s Expected Chiefs Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing for an expected Week 1 return after spending months recovering from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Ahead of his anticipated comeback, Mahomes received a special message from his mom, Randi Mahomes, who celebrated just how far her son has come with a pair of photos taken nearly three decades apart.

Randi shared an old photo of a young Mahomes in New York in 1999 alongside a new picture from the same location. This time, the building behind her featured a large advertisement with her son on it.

“27 years later and you ended up on one of the big screens,” Randi wrote. “I’ll never stop being proud of you!”

The full-circle moment comes as Mahomes prepares to get back on the field following the longest injury recovery of his NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes Expected Back for Chiefs After Lengthy Knee Rehab

Mahomes played 14 games during the 2025 season before suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

The injury ended his season and required surgery, beginning a months-long rehabilitation process for the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes did not play during the preseason, but he was a full participant during Chiefs training camp. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes is expected to return for Week 1.

Kansas City has not officially announced Mahomes’ status for the season opener, but the quarterback has already made it clear that he has high expectations for the Chiefs in 2026.

“There’s gonna be a new version of the Chiefs that goes out there and dominates the same way the old one did,” Mahomes recently said.

The Chiefs are looking to rebound after a difficult 2025 campaign. Mahomes finished with a losing record as a starter for the first time in his NFL career before the knee injury ended his season.

Kansas City will also enter the season with head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy working together again as the team attempts to get its offense back on track.

Chiefs QB1 Enters 2026 as Comeback Player of the Year Favorite

Expectations surrounding Mahomes’ return extend beyond Kansas City.

Oddsmakers have placed the Chiefs among nine NFL teams projected to win at least 10.5 games entering the 2026 season. Mahomes has also emerged as the early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year.

Vegas Insider listed Mahomes at +200 to win the award. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels were both listed at +750.

Mahomes’ return would give Kansas City its franchise quarterback back after an unusual season in which the Chiefs never made the late push many expected.