Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Asks ‘Please Pray’ Amid Family Emergency

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, his family is dealing with tragic development.

Three days before the Chiefs host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, revealed some heartbreaking news on social media regarding the quarterback’s grandfather on Friday, September 13.

She posted on X, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.” Randi, who’s also mother to Jackson Mahomes, 23, and Mia Randall, 13, and grandmother to Mahomes’ two children with wife, Brittany Mahomes, is incredibly close with her father.

The bio section of her website states, “Randi believes that her humble, tight-knit town and her parents made her the woman she is today.” Last August, Randi, who grew up in Troupe, a small town in East Texas, posted a photo with her father on Instagram and joked, “Almost got daddy to smile!!! #family #myrock #mygirl #daddy #blessed.”

The three-time Super Bowl MVP’s mother had a mini-family reunion with her father in March. Randi, along with all three of her children, and two grandchildren Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, posed with her dad. Randi captioned the post, “Priceless time with my family ❤️ God is so Great.”

After seeing Randi’s tweet on Friday, Chiefs Kingdom immediately flooded the post’s comments with prayers. One fan posted, “Praying for your family!” Another person wrote, “God protect and comfort this family. Bless Randy and heal him.”

Randi Mahomes’ Mother, Debbie Bates Martin, Died Last Year

Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin. died in April 2023. She was 72. Before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, she paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram. She wrote, “Momma i know you are cheering today from Heaven. I miss you every single day.. i can hear you yelling ‘Go Patrick.'”

She also shared a memory of her mother right before Christmas last year, her first holiday season with Debbie. She posted a photo with her mom and Mia and wrote, “Last year around time I was with my momma in KC, she loved it there and was the proudest ❤️ she was determined to get the Marriott tree Chiefs colors ❤️🎄memories are what i treasure.”

Randi commemorated the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death on Instagram in April. She wrote, “It’s been a year since you left us… but I know you’re up there smiling down on us. Missing my beautiful Momma a little extra today. Her love and light continue to guide me, and I am blessed to have the memories we share. Forever cherished, forever loved ♥️.”

Rand Mahomes Announced Her Retirement Earlier This Year, Focused on Being a Grandmother



Randi announced her retirement from her job as an event planner in June. She posted on June 27, “Tomorrow is my last day at the ‘Tree’ Hollytree. 19 1/2 years & TRULY on a roller coaster of emotions especially because Hollytree is my Family too. Could use prayers for this huge leap of faith. Focusing on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.”

Randi is about to be a grandmother for a third time. Mahomes, 28, and Brittany, 29, announced they’re expecting a baby girl in late July. After Brittany posted photos from the gender reveal on Instagram, “I can’t wait!! I love y’all and miss yall,” Randi commented.