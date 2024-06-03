Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Monthly Gift to Former NFL All-Pro

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers safety and six-time All-Pro Troy Polamalu shared a story about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that is yet another of example of the star QB’s high character.

Talking with former Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward on the “Not Just Football” podcast, Polamalu explained how Mahomes sends him and his family a monthly gift and have been doing so for several years.

“First of all, I love telling this story about Pat because it’s who he is, and like somebody is what people don’t really know about him,” Polamalu began in the clip shared on the podcast’s X page on May 30. “I met him after his rookie year and, you know, he had a great rookie year… but man, from that moment he sends me a pair of shoes or a pair of sunglasses every month. So I get a — my kids are like, ‘Hey, Uncle Patty sent us [something].’ This is almost like seven or eight years though [that he has sent us something].”

Polamalu also went on to explain that, despite Mahomes’s rise to stardom since the two first met, Mahomes “has never changed.”

Patrick Mahomes Spoke Highly of Troy Polamalu During Head & Shoulders Campaign

Mahomes’s admiration for Polamalu was noted during a Head & Shoulder’s campaign the two were part of in 2020.

“Troy is an awesome guy. He’s very supportive of me ever since I’ve met him last year,” Mahomes told PEOPLE. “I remember he texted me before the Super Bowl and wished me luck. He texted me after the win, congratulated me — just a great guy.”

Polamalu’s support of Mahomes very early in his NFL career left a lasting impact on the two-time MVP, which is evident in the monthly gift sent to the Polamalu household.

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Observations of New Receivers

With some workouts in Texas and several days of organized team activities (OTAs) under their belts, Mahomes built a little bit of chemistry with his new receivers, which include veteran Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy.

Speaking to the media after OTAs on May 22, Mahomes was first asked about Brown and what he has seen from the sixth-year wideout.