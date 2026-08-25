Patrick Mahomes Reveals the 2 Things He Does Every Morning ‘No Matter What Time’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a busy schedule, but there are two things he makes time for every morning regardless of when his day begins.

Mahomes revealed his non-negotiable morning routine during an interview with Robb Report. The Chiefs quarterback said he always wakes up 15 minutes earlier than he needs to so he has time to shower and brush his teeth.

The routine actually started because of one of Mahomes’ most recognizable features: his hair.

“I have to take a shower, and I have to brush my teeth,” Mahomes told the outlet. “No matter what time I have to be up, I wake up 15 minutes early to do those two things. It started when I first grew my hair out. I hated how my hair would get matted down in the morning.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Morning Routine Goes Beyond His Famous Hair

Mahomes also uses his mornings to keep track of his recovery.

When asked which apps he uses most often, Mahomes named X and Whoop. The three-time Super Bowl champion uses the latter to check how his body has recovered.

“I probably use Twitter, or X, and my Whoop app most,” Mahomes said. “I track my recovery score every morning, so I use that a lot.”

Mahomes also revealed another part of his routine when discussing how he finds some calm away from football.

“I usually get in the sauna or do a bike ride to get moving and sweating a little bit,” Mahomes said. “That, or in the morning, I read my Bible.”

His habits come as Mahomes continues working his way back to game action for Kansas City.

Mahomes avoided the physically unable-to-perform list at the start of Chiefs training camp and has practiced throughout the summer. He did not play in Kansas City’s first two preseason games, however.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Snack & First Music Festival

Mahomes also offered a look at his life away from the Chiefs during his Robb Report interview.

The quarterback recently attended Stagecoach, marking his first experience at a major music festival.

“I went to Stagecoach,” Mahomes said. “It was the first time I’d ever been to any big festival like that. It was a lot of fun, honestly.”

His end-of-day routine can also include a less structured part of his diet.

“I crave some type of unhealthy snack,” Mahomes said. “A lot of time, that’s chips. I do Doritos a lot. I go between Cool Ranch and the [Spicy Sweet] Chili, the purple one.”

Mahomes also credited his godfather, longtime MLB player and current coach LaTroy Hawkins, as an important mentor. Hawkins played with Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., and told the younger Mahomes while he was still in high school that professional sports could be in his future.

“My mentor growing up was LaTroy Hawkins, my godfather and one of my dad’s teammates and best friends,” Mahomes said. “He’s a coach in the M.L.B. now, and so he’s someone I look to for advice. When I was in high school, he told me I [could be] a professional athlete if I wanted to be one.”

Andy Reid Is Taking a ‘Day by Day’ Approach With Mahomes When It Comes to Week 1

Mahomes said during the Chiefs’ second preseason game that he wanted to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but head coach Andy Reid indicated that wasn’t going to happen.

Reid told the Kansas City Star that Mahomes was doing well but stopped short of predicting when the quarterback would return to game action.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said. “We’ll just see. I’m literally taking it day by day. There are no predictions here on anything. But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody that are involved with this give him an OK — and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there. But other than that, these other guys are playing quarterback and doing a nice job with it.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to open their regular season against the Denver Broncos on September 14.