Patrick Mahomes Named the NFL’s Most Loved Player — And Somehow 1 of Its Most Hated

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his comeback with a new title from NFL fans — although the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also landed near the top of a list he probably would not want to lead.

Canada Sports Betting analyzed a year of Reddit conversations across every NFL team subreddit to determine which players generated the strongest positive and negative reactions from fans.

Mahomes emerged as the NFL’s most loved player with a perfect 10.0 Love Score. However, the three-time Super Bowl champion also ranked as the league’s third-most hated player with an 8.97 Hate Score.

The study measured love and hate separately, meaning players could rank highly on both lists. That proved particularly common among the NFL’s biggest quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes Stands Alone at No. 1 in NFL Fan Study

Mahomes generated more discussion than any other player included in the analysis, appearing in 11,031 Reddit comments. Of those comments, 63.6% were positive.

His 10.0 Love Score put him nearly a full point ahead of the closest players.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold tied for second with scores of 9.10. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ranked fourth at 8.41, followed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at 8.27.

Quarterbacks dominated the positive rankings, taking eight of the top 10 positions.

Mahomes’ standing was particularly notable because his high discussion volume did not prevent him from maintaining a strong percentage of positive comments. Hurts generated 8,967 comments, while Burrow appeared in 6,836.

But the attention surrounding Mahomes also worked in the opposite direction.

Patrick Mahomes Also Ranks Among NFL’s Most Hated Players

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones topped the NFL’s most hated ranking with a 10.0 Hate Score. Washington Commanders kicker Jake Moody followed at 9.17.

Mahomes came next at No. 3 with an 8.97 score.

Hurts ranked immediately behind him at No. 4, while Burrow landed at No. 7. Six quarterbacks occupied spots in the top 10.

The overlap made Mahomes one of the clearest examples of a player who generates strong reactions in both directions. He ranked No. 1 in love and No. 3 in hate, while Hurts finished No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

Burrow also appeared prominently on both lists, ranking fifth in love and seventh in hate.

Canada Sports Betting noted that highly visible quarterbacks naturally generate significant discussion from their own fan bases as well as rival teams, helping explain why some of the league’s biggest stars appeared on both sides of the study.

Mahomes Prepares for Chiefs Comeback After 2025 Injury

The rankings arrive as Mahomes prepares to return to the field after his 2025 season ended with a knee injury.

Kansas City is coming off a 6-11 campaign and enters 2026 looking to rebound with Mahomes back under center.

The Chiefs also made a major change to their offense this offseason, signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million contract. Walker gives Mahomes another weapon as Kansas City attempts to bring more explosive plays back to its offense.