Chiefs Announce Historic Patrick Mahomes $500 Million Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again reset the quarterback market.

According to ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a reworked contract that extends the superstar quarterback through the 2033 season and carries a total value of $504.75 million.

The agreement marks the first NFL contract ever valued at more than half a billion dollars.

The deal adds two years to Mahomes’ existing contract and includes $239.05 million in new money. Beginning in 2027, the contract will average $64 million per year, setting a new NFL record for average annual value.

The first four years of the agreement are guaranteed at signing, while the full $504.75 million becomes guaranteed through various contract mechanisms over the life of the deal.

Mahomes can also earn up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators.

The negotiations were led by Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who finalized the agreement Wednesday.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Continue to Reset the Quarterback Market

$64M in new money average. A record-high. https://t.co/eCxfKPYyHO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2026

This is the third time in six years that Mahomes and the Chiefs have established a new benchmark for quarterback contracts.

Mahomes originally entered the NFL after signing a four-year rookie contract worth $16.4 million following his selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, he signed a groundbreaking 10-year, $450 million extension that was considered unprecedented at the time.

Since then, quarterback salaries have continued to rise across the league, prompting another significant adjustment to the deal.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs have now committed $689.05 million in new money to Mahomes between 2022 and 2033.

The franchise views the agreement as a long-term investment in one of the most successful players in NFL history.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt praised Mahomes following news of the extension.

“Over the last decade Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all-time,” Hunt said.

“He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships, he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage, and on top of it all he has been an outstanding role model in the community.”

Hunt added, “Patrick is a generational talent and an elite human being, and I’m so excited he will continue to lead our team into the future.”

Contract Extension Comes During Mahomes’ Injury Recovery

Patrick Mahomes cashes in — again. Two additional years for the #Chiefs star, per me and @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/dj498nUnkm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2026

The contract news arrives while Mahomes continues recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered late in the 2025 season.

The quarterback tore both his ACL and LCL during Kansas City’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, 2025. He underwent surgery the following day.

Despite the injury, the Chiefs have remained optimistic throughout the offseason about his availability for the start of the 2026 season.

Kansas City is scheduled to open the year at home against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” in Week 1.

Head coach Andy Reid recently said the organization is taking a cautious approach with Mahomes’ recovery while praising the quarterback’s commitment to rehabilitation.

The new contract demonstrates the organization’s confidence in both his recovery and long-term future.

Fans React to Patrick Mahomes’ Record-Breaking Deal

News of the extension generated immediate reaction from fans on social media.

Many pointed to Mahomes’ accomplishments since becoming Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018.

“Half a billion dollars well spent. Keeping Mahomes in Kansas City through 2033 isn’t just a contract; it’s a commitment to a dynasty,” one fan wrote. “He remains the gold standard for what a franchise quarterback should be.”

Another fan noted how dramatically quarterback salaries have changed in recent years.

“Mahomes’ deal is fair given how the QB market has skyrocketed,” the post read.

A third fan joked about the quarterback’s future after signing the historic agreement.

“This guy seems like he has a bright future.”