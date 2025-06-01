Patrick Mahomes’ New Look Turns Heads at Chiefs Week 1

It’s not September yet, but it may feel like it, judging by all of the excitement surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs‘ OTAs this week. Tuesday, May 27, was the first day of OTAs, aka Organized Team Activities, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was there in a big way.

OTAs are when NFL teams begin to practice for the new season in an official capacity. They’re voluntary, so it means even more when guys like Mahomes show up and give it their all. It’s the season, because 20 NFL teams started their OTAs on Tuesday, and five more began on Wednesday, May 28.

Since Mahomes showed up, the Chief used the opportunity to show everyone that Mahomes is ready for his ninth season with the team. Kansas City splashed him all over socials during the week, and followers reacted to all the footage that the team shared.

Patrick Mahomes is Back With the Kansas City Chiefs

On Friday, May 30, the Kansas City Chiefs sent out a video on X of Mahomes throwing a football deep, and followers were stoked. They commented about how they want to see more deep passes this season, and judging by the video, they can count on Mahomes for those kind of passes.

“I need chiefs football back,” one followed commented with a bunch of k’s. “Yes. I need Nagy to actually design some plays that have the ball going more than five yards this year cause I’ve missed this so much,” another said. “Hope to see more deep shots this year,” one more commented.

The Chiefs also share a post on Instagram with Mahomes and Travis Kelce standing next to each other, asking the question of how many touchdowns they’ll connect for next season.

“Best TE and QB duo oat,” one follower said with fire emojis. “Mahomes needs too have a monster year at least 40 tds and 4500 passing yards,” another commented.

Finally, the Chiefs also shared a photo of Mahomes with a chopped hairdo. “Swipe to see fresh cut Pat,” they stated in the photo’s caption.

“New year new do,” one follower commented. “I’d love to see the look on haters faces when we back on top next season,” another said.

Patrick Mahomes is a ‘Trustworthy Signal-Caller’

Heading into the 2025 season, NFL analyst and expert Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named Mahomes the No. 6 best quarterback in the league. We think he should be higher, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“Was Mahomes’ ugly Super Bowl showing an anomaly, or clear evidence his increasing dependence on last-minute heroics isn’t as sustainable as it once was for Kansas City?” he askes in the piece. It’s a good question, but that’s all in the past. “A healthier pass-catching corps should help, but his leaky O-line still has questions. There’s no denying No. 15 is still the most trustworthy signal-caller in the game, but he’s now proven vulnerable twice on the big stage.”

His No. 1 pick was Jayden Daniels, which is a surprise. “But you’d be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that wouldn’t hurry to claim him as its quarterback of the present and future, contenders included,” he said.