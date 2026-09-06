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Patrick Mahomes’ Family News Emerges Before Broncos-Chiefs Game

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Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Chiefs 31-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As Patrick Mahomes prepares to return to the field after a season-ending ACL injury, the star’s family is also getting ready for the upcoming NFL season. A little more than one week before the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, news is emerging about Mahomes’ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

The star’s father is pushing to be able to travel to NFL games in order to watch his son play. Mahomes’ dad is on probation and is requesting to travel for seven Chiefs games during the 2026 NFL season.

Some of these matchups are on the road, while others are at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Patrick Mahomes Sr. is seeking approval to see his son’s NFL games, according to a motion filed Friday in the 7th District Court in Tyler, Texas,” Fox 10’s Nic Huber wrote in a September 4, 2026, story titled, “Patrick Mahomes Sr. files motion to amend probation to let him travel for NFL games.”

“Court records show Mahomes Sr. filed the motion requesting permission to travel out of state to see seven of his son’s football games in Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Cincinnati, Ohio,” Huber added.

“… The filing states Mahomes Sr. understands he is required to submit urinalysis testing as requested by his supervision officer before and after travel, on each occasion.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., Is Requesting to Travel to 7 Chiefs Games Amid Probation: Report

AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ father Pat Mahomes looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes is known for having his family as a frequent cheering section at Chiefs games. The quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, often attends games with the couple’s three kids: Sterling, “Bronze” and Golden Raye.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, as well as his brother, Jackson Mahomes and sister, Mia, also frequently cheer on the Chiefs. It remains to be seen if Mahomes’ dad will be able to join in on the fun this NFL season.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February for violating his probation.

“The filing also notes Mahomes Sr. completed 160 hours of community service and completed a 16-week outpatient treatment program at Cenikor, a nonprofit that provides substance abuse disorder treatment and behavioral health services,” Huber detailed.

Patrick Mahomes on Dad’s Arrest in 2024: ‘I Think Just Knowing That it Hurt Me, Woke Him Up’

Pat Mahomes #23
Getty6 May 2001: Pat Mahomes #23 of the Texas Rangers pulls back to pitch during the game against the Chicago White Sox at The Ball Park in Arlington, Texas. The White Sox defeated the Rangers 10-5.Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez /Allsport

Mahomes Sr. is a former MLB pitcher, and the Chiefs quarterback grew up around professional athletes. The NFL star has credited his dad for helping him become a top athlete.

Mahomes has also been candid about the challenges the family has faced as well. During ESPN’s docuseries “The Kingdom” released in 2025, Mahomes opened up about his father’s arrest days before the 2024 Super Bowl.

“It (Mahomes’ Sr.’s arrest in 2024) was during that Super Bowl week,” Mahomes remarked, per New York Post. “It became a story and so I had to answer questions about it.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Track to Play in NFL Week 1 vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Barring a late setback, Mahomes appears on track to play in Week 1. The Chiefs host the Broncos on Monday Night Football in an AFC West rivalry matchup on September 14, to begin the NFL season.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Patrick Mahomes’ Family News Emerges Before Broncos-Chiefs Game

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