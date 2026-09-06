Patrick Mahomes’ Family News Emerges Before Broncos-Chiefs Game

As Patrick Mahomes prepares to return to the field after a season-ending ACL injury, the star’s family is also getting ready for the upcoming NFL season. A little more than one week before the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, news is emerging about Mahomes’ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

The star’s father is pushing to be able to travel to NFL games in order to watch his son play. Mahomes’ dad is on probation and is requesting to travel for seven Chiefs games during the 2026 NFL season.

Some of these matchups are on the road, while others are at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Patrick Mahomes Sr. is seeking approval to see his son’s NFL games, according to a motion filed Friday in the 7th District Court in Tyler, Texas,” Fox 10’s Nic Huber wrote in a September 4, 2026, story titled, “Patrick Mahomes Sr. files motion to amend probation to let him travel for NFL games.”

“Court records show Mahomes Sr. filed the motion requesting permission to travel out of state to see seven of his son’s football games in Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Cincinnati, Ohio,” Huber added.

“… The filing states Mahomes Sr. understands he is required to submit urinalysis testing as requested by his supervision officer before and after travel, on each occasion.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., Is Requesting to Travel to 7 Chiefs Games Amid Probation: Report

Mahomes is known for having his family as a frequent cheering section at Chiefs games. The quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, often attends games with the couple’s three kids: Sterling, “Bronze” and Golden Raye.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, as well as his brother, Jackson Mahomes and sister, Mia, also frequently cheer on the Chiefs. It remains to be seen if Mahomes’ dad will be able to join in on the fun this NFL season.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February for violating his probation.

“The filing also notes Mahomes Sr. completed 160 hours of community service and completed a 16-week outpatient treatment program at Cenikor, a nonprofit that provides substance abuse disorder treatment and behavioral health services,” Huber detailed.

Patrick Mahomes on Dad’s Arrest in 2024: ‘I Think Just Knowing That it Hurt Me, Woke Him Up’

Mahomes Sr. is a former MLB pitcher, and the Chiefs quarterback grew up around professional athletes. The NFL star has credited his dad for helping him become a top athlete.

Mahomes has also been candid about the challenges the family has faced as well. During ESPN’s docuseries “The Kingdom” released in 2025, Mahomes opened up about his father’s arrest days before the 2024 Super Bowl.

“It (Mahomes’ Sr.’s arrest in 2024) was during that Super Bowl week,” Mahomes remarked, per New York Post. “It became a story and so I had to answer questions about it.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Track to Play in NFL Week 1 vs. Broncos

Barring a late setback, Mahomes appears on track to play in Week 1. The Chiefs host the Broncos on Monday Night Football in an AFC West rivalry matchup on September 14, to begin the NFL season.