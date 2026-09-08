Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Hit With Injury Warning Before NFL Season

There has been no official announcement on Patrick Mahomes‘ playing status for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season opener against the Denver Broncos, but all signs point to the star suiting up. Yet, not everyone is convinced that Mahomes’ health is 100%.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando revealed comments from several anonymous NFL executives ahead of Week 1. Kansas City was ranked No. 6 among AFC teams in a poll conducted with NFL execs.

“They need tackles, and we don’t know if Mahomes can move,” one NFL executive told Sando in a September 3, 2026, story titled, “NFL execs rank AFC teams: Bills lead a jumble of contenders. Does anyone trust the Chiefs?”

“That’s one team that could really go either way.”

Another executive expressed skepticism about Mahomes being back at full strength. Mahomes sustained a torn ACL and a torn LCL on December 14, 2025.

“Mahomes coming off the knee, they lose the corners in (the offseason) — those are all good players, right?” another NFL exec explained who ranked the Chiefs as No. 5 in the AFC.

“I’m a little skeptical how they are going to replace those corners. We know Mahomes is good, but I don’t know how healthy he is.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton on Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Think We’re Looking at It & Expecting Someone Who’s 100%’

The Chiefs may not have announced Mahomes’ official status, but it sounds like the Broncos are preparing to face the star in Week 1. Broncos head coach Sean Payton outlined what the team expects from Mahomes coming off a serious injury.

“I think we’re looking at it and expecting someone who’s 100%, someone who’s moving well based on what limited footage you get,” Payton said of Mahomes, per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider. “He’s going to be one of those guys that threatens you not only in the pocket but out of the pocket.

“So our approach has been to pay close attention to what we’ve seen historically film-wise, how we defend not only him, but their team.”

NFL Exec on Chiefs Prediction: ‘I’ll Take My Chances With Them Coming Away With 11 Wins’

Not all of the NFL executives polled are as pessimistic about Mahomes’ status. One exec explained their ranking of the Chiefs No. 3 in the AFC.

“Yeah, Andy Reid and a healthy Patrick Mahomes?” the NFL exec noted. “I’ll take my chances with them coming away with 11 wins.”

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Appears to be Trending Towards Playing vs. Broncos in Week 1

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Mahomes has spoken like someone who is expecting to play in Week 1. Mahomes would be playing nine months removed from his season-ending injury if the star plays against the Broncos.

“But at the end of the day, when we’re going into that Week 1, if I’m able to kind of get through this process and be able to play, we’ll be going up against one of the best defenses in the league,” Mahomes explained during an August 25, press confeence.

“And so, I’ll have to be ready to go no matter what it is.”