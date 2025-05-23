Patrick Mahomes’ Off-Field Earnings Is More Than You Think

The amount of money Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earns became a hot topic after the San Francisco 49ers signed Brock Purdy to a new contract.

Purdy became the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the league based on average annual salary after signing a five-year, $256 million deal, bumping Mahomes down to the 14th on the list.

Considering Mahomes is arguably the face of the NFL, who led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships over the past five years, many argue he should be the top-paid quarterback. The Texas Tech alum signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020. At the time, that deal made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

While the 29-year-old no longer holds that title, a contract restructure two years ago gave Mahomes “$210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most money in NFL history over a four season span,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “Also, the Chiefs and Mahomes plan to re-visit the agreement again after the 2026 season.”

However, Mahomes’ Chiefs contract is just part of his income. Mahomes, part-owner of the MLB’s Kansas City Royals, NWSL’s Kansas City Current, MLS Club Sporting Kansas City, and the F1 Alpine Team, makes a crazy amount of money off the field, as well.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is the NFL’s No. 1 Highest Earner From Off-Field Earnings



Mahomes ranks at No. 18 on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes, which includes both on-field and off-field earnings. Between May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025, Mahomes’ total earnings totaled $86.8 million.

The only NFL players ranked higher, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 4 ($137 million), and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson at No. 15 ($91.8 million). However, when it comes to off-field earnings, Prescott ($10 million) and Watson ($1 million), don’t hold a candle to Mahomes.

Over the past year alone, Mahomes raked in $28 million form off-field earnings. The Chiefs star has major endorsements deals with Adidas, Oakley, Panini America, Throne Sport Coffee, and Airbnb. He regularly appears in TV commercials for State Farm, Subway, T-Mobile, and Head & Shoulders.

Mahomes is also part-owner of the Whataburger franchise, which recently announced even more locations throughout Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri. He’s also opening a new high-end restaurant, 1587 Prime, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 2025 Chiefs Schedule Includes 8 Standalone Games



Mahomes and the Chiefs have become the most-watched team in the league, and the NFL is banking on it. Between Week 1 and Week 8 alone, Kansas City has five primetime games, the most in NFL history in that span.

The Chiefs are dominating the holiday space, as well. They face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day before taking on the Denver Broncos on Christmas. With Taylor Swift cheering on Kelce in what could be his final season in the NFL, networks predict record-breaking viewership numbers in 2025, especially with the holiday matchups.

While the Chiefs may be usurping the title of “America’s Team,” Kelce isn’t buying into it. “I don’t give a [expletive] about that [expletive],” Kelce said on “New Heights” earlier this week. “I want to be Kansas City. I want to be the Chiefs, man. I want to be the big bad Chiefs.”