Patrick Mahomes Controversy Explodes After Chiefs Move to 3-0

Patrick Mahomes found himself at the center of a heated NFL debate following the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest win.

Kansas City defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10 on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Hard Rock Stadium, improving to 3-0. But one moment involving Mahomes quickly became a major talking point after the game.

It happened with the Chiefs holding a four-point lead late in the third quarter. Miami appeared to have stopped Kansas City deep in its own territory, but a flag changed the situation and gave Mahomes and the Chiefs another opportunity.

The decision immediately divided NFL fans, with some questioning whether Mahomes received favorable treatment and others pointing out that similar plays have routinely drawn flags around the league.

Patrick Mahomes Moment Ignites Debate During Chiefs-Dolphins Game

This is funny, but it was roughing the passer by rule. https://t.co/yRs0XeF0VA — Gary Lezak (@glezak) September 28, 2026

Kansas City led 14-10 and faced third down from its own 5-yard line when Mahomes dropped back into the end zone.

Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson reached Mahomes as the quarterback released an incomplete pass. Robinson drove Mahomes to the ground, and officials flagged him for roughing the passer.

The 15-yard penalty gave Kansas City a first down rather than forcing the Chiefs to punt from deep in their own territory.

The drive eventually ended with Harrison Butker making a 34-yard field goal, increasing Kansas City’s lead to 17-10 with 11:35 remaining.

Replays of Robinson’s hit fueled the debate. Some viewers believed Robinson had attempted to brace himself rather than land on Mahomes with his full weight.

“Kansas City Cheats at it again. Dolphins get a great stop on third and long and they call this of roughing the passer! He did everything he could to not land on him,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan joked, “The Dolphins were called for a roughing the passer penalty on Patrick Mahomes for not gently placing him on the field.”

Others argued the controversy had more to do with the NFL’s roughing rules than Mahomes himself.

“I’m not a fan of the roughing the passer calls. But acting like it’s just Mahomes means you aren’t paying attention or buy into some conspiracy,” another fan wrote. “These were all called roughing the passer TODAY I don’t think the NFL is giving superstar treatment to Justin Herbert, Bryce Young or Kirk Cousins.”

Andy Reid Weighs In on Controversial Mahomes Hit

Play

The NFL’s roughing the passer rule prohibits defenders from unnecessarily landing on quarterbacks with all or most of their body weight. Defenders are expected to attempt to fall to the side or brace themselves with their arms.

Robinson acknowledged after the game that he could have handled the hit differently.

“I guess I could have put my hands out earlier,” Robinson told reporters.

Mahomes also acknowledged that Robinson delivered a hard hit.

“He got me for sure pretty good,” Mahomes told reporters, describing it as part of playing football.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the controversy Monday and explained why he understands the league’s emphasis on protecting quarterbacks.

“Yeah, when they call them for us, I’m okay with it. Listen, the thing with the quarterbacks is it’s a very vulnerable position. It’s also a position that everybody wants to see that quarterback play in the game,” Reid told reporters. “So, it attracts attention to the game. Attention is good for everybody as it works its way through there for you guys, for the coaches, for the fans, for the players, the different teams. So, you want to try to keep these guys as upright as you possibly can.”

Reid also pushed back against the idea that those decisions will always favor Kansas City.

“I get how things work there. And we all get it. Listen, it goes both ways. When it all equals out, you’re going to get a few, they’re going to get a few. That’s just how it goes,” Reid said.

He then joked about how hard Robinson hit Mahomes.

“Yeah, I think it was more than a chiropractor could do,” Reid said. “So I think every bone in his body cracked on that one, but he got back up and kept firing.”