Patrick Mahomes Sends 3-Word Message on Retirement News

The weekends during the offseason aren’t usually packed with too much news, but this weekend was an exception. On Saturday, June 7, the Kansas City Chiefs got some major in the form of one of their own retiring.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement Saturday, following a decade in the NFL. While Conley wasn’t most recently with the Chiefs, he was a big part of the team for several years.

Conley has a significant part in the history of Patrick Mahomes‘ time with the Chiefs. He was player who caught the first touchdown pass thrown by Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium back on Sept. 23, 2018.

Patrick Mahomes Honors Chris Conley

The Chiefs drafted Conley, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He announced his retirement on Instagram.

Mahomes had a special, three-word response to Conley’s announcement.

“Congrats my man!!!” Mahomes wrote on Conley’s Instagram post. It’s nice to see Mahomes supporting his former teammate in this new venture.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported in a post on X that “Conley is heading to film school back at UGA to pursue dreams of being a film maker. So cool.”

So, yes, Conley is actually delving into the filmmaking business. It will be interesting to see what he does in the entertainment world going forward.

Conley was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for the beginning of his time in the NFL, from 2015 to 2018. From there, he went to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2021–2022), back to the Chiefs (however, not on the active roster), the Tennessee Titans (2022) and, finally, the San Francisco 49ers (2023–2024). He’s most associated with the Chiefs, even though he’s played with a slew of teams.

Conley set career highs in catches, with 47, and yards, with 775, with the Jaguars in 2019. He appeared in Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers, and in that game, they fell 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Player Predicted His Retirement

On Instagram, Conley said that he predicted that he would play in the NFL for 10 years when he was a kid. “When I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was ‘Play 10 years in the NFL,'” he stated. “Now that this goal has been accomplished it’s time to set sights on something new.”

He also posted on Instagram that the past 10 years has “been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them I truly gave it my all.”

He continued, “I can’t mention everyone who was instrumental in my growth as a man and player but if you played a part, I extend a heartfelt thank you. To my teammates, training staff, and coaches thanks for the friendship and trust throughout the years.” Finally, Conley said that “God makes no mistakes” and that he’s “thankful he proved this to me throughout my career. He is more than enough. See you in the next dream.”