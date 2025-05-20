Patrick Mahomes Sends Prayers After Former Kansas City Star Dies at 31

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is enjoying the offseason with exciting trips with his family and friends.

Mahomes is catching NWSL’s Kansas City Current games at CPKC Stadium, of which he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are co-owners. He’s also cheering for the Kansas City Royals, a team he bought ownership in in 2020.

Earlier this month, Mahomes and Brittany headed to Southern Florida for a kid-free weekend at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Mahomes, along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are investors in the F1 Alpine Team.

Mahomes also owns a stake in the MLS Club Sporting Kansas City. On May 20, Sporting Kansas City announced some tragic news. The team posted on X, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda. Our hearts are with Gadi’s family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him.” Kinda was 31.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Posted a Heartfelt Message After Gadi Kinda’s Death

Kinda registered 14 goals in 64 career games during his four-year tenure with Sporting Kansas City. Mahomes purchased ownership in the MLS franchise in 2021. Mahomes posted after learning about Kinda’s death, “Praying for his family and friends! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

At the time of his death, Kinda was a member of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Haifa. He played in his last game on March 29. While Haifa previously announced the midfielder was battling an illness, they did not reveal any specifics.

As translated to English by X, Haifa posted on May 6, “The team’s player, Gadi Kinda, has been going through a complex medical situation in recent weeks. The player is hospitalized and undergoing a series of comprehensive tests. The club and the medical team are accompanying the player and his family and providing them with the full support they need.

“The Maccabi Haifa family wishes Gadi a full recovery and will be by his side at all times 💚🙏🏽.”

MLS posted on X following his death, “During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020-2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him,” MLS wrote on social media.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi’s family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City.”

Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Grateful’ to Be an Owner of Sporting Kansas City

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in statement in July 2021, per ESPN. “Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Kansas City’s principal owner, Cliff Illig, was thrilled over the Chiefs star’s move. “Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” he said.

“In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”