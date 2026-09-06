Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News Before Week 1

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has not officially named Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback for Week 1, all signs point to the three-time MVP making his return against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear he’s preparing his defense for Mahomes. “I’m going to probably say the same for Bo [Nix], you’ve seen enough things where he’s going to be 100%, and we’re preparing for him at his best,” Payton told reporters.

“We know how talented he is, and I’m sure he’s attacked the rehab the way Bo has with completely different injuries. That’s kind of our approach to it.”

After suffering an ACL and MCL in December, the average timeline had Mahomes returning in late September at the earliest. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and the 30-year-old attacked his rehab this offseason, gaining inspiration from his youngest child.

Patrick Mahomes Said His Goal Was to Start Walking Before His Baby Girl, Golden

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share three children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months. After undergoing surgery to repair his knee in December, Mahomes knew he faced a long road back to full health.

While Golden can now run circles around the family, her growth proved pivotal for the two-time league MVP.

At the time of Mahomes’ injury, Golden was 11 months old and almost ready to take her first steps. Mahomes made it his goal to start walking before his baby girl, he told the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes, ever the competitor, and working diligently with athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, beat Golden to it. Now, he feels more confident with each practice.

“Being able to go out there, day after day, and have the grind of a camp, that can even be harder than the [regular] season, it’s been awesome for me to be able to do that,” Mahomes told reporters after not participating in the preseason.

“It’s exciting. I didn’t know if I was going to have to take days off, but my body has responded the right way. Honestly, the more we practice, the better I feel.”

Patrick Mahomes Struggled the Most With Rehab While Spending Time With His Kids

When asked about the toughest mental hurdle amid such an arduous rehab process in July, it wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them. I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me. Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”