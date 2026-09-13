Patrick Mahomes Makes His Feelings Clear Ahead of Long-Awaited Chiefs Comeback

Patrick Mahomes appears ready to put his nine-month recovery behind him.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Instagram on Saturday, September 12, with a video showing off his behind-the-back passing skills ahead of Monday night’s season opener against the Denver Broncos. One other detail stood out: Mahomes was not wearing a knee brace.

The post came the same day Mahomes officially cleared the final hurdle for his comeback. According to NFL.com, the quarterback has no injury designation for Week 1 after participating fully throughout the Chiefs’ Thursday-through-Saturday practice week.

Mahomes is now set to make his first regular-season appearance since tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Green Light for Chiefs-Broncos Comeback

Returning for Week 1 has been Mahomes’ target throughout the offseason, and he will reach that goal when Kansas City hosts Denver on “Monday Night Football.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Friday that Mahomes’ progress did not catch him by surprise.

“Welp, he’ll be ready,” Bieniemy told reporters of his initial reaction to watching the quarterback’s recovery.

Bieniemy has seen Mahomes work toward his return since the quarterback came back to Kansas City following the injury.

“He’s been working his ass off since day one of this injury to make sure that he can get back and be a part of this,” Bieniemy said. “So I am not shocked nor surprised that we’re here addressing this.”

The bigger question now shifts from whether Mahomes will play to how his surgically repaired knee responds in game action.

Denver will provide an immediate test. The reigning AFC West champions feature a pass rush led by Nik Bonitto, while Kansas City is expected to start undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson at left tackle with Josh Simmons injured.

Chiefs QB Returns With Something to Prove After Difficult 2025 Season

Mahomes’ return also begins an important season for Kansas City after an unfamiliar finish in 2025.

The Chiefs went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, ending their run of nine consecutive AFC West championships. Denver swept Kansas City during the season, although Mahomes missed the second meeting after suffering his knee injury against Los Angeles.

Mahomes also finished with his lowest statistical passing output since becoming Kansas City’s starter in 2018. In 14 starts, he threw for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Before last season, Mahomes had never finished a year as the Chiefs’ starter without reaching the playoffs or winning the AFC West.

Now the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl MVP gets an immediate opportunity against the team that took the division crown from Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, September 14.