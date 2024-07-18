Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Speaks Glowingly of Rookie: ‘He Wasn’t Scared’

Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, a second-round pick in April’s draft, is competing with 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris for the starting left tackle job. And according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Suamataia has already taken big strides in his development, which could help him win the starting role this summer.

“He got better and better, and he wasn’t scared of the moment,” Mahomes said of Suamataia during his press conference on July 17. “I think that’s a big thing. I remember me coming in as a rookie, I didn’t even get thrown in with the ones like that. He’s coming straight in from Combine training, getting thrown in with the ones, and he’s competing. “He’s not making the same mistakes twice, and I think that’s huge. The pads will come on, that’s another step in the journey for him, but I think he’s excited for it, honestly. We’ll see where we’ll at, we’ll keep building and try to see, like I said, who comes out on top at the end of the competition.”

Kingsley Suamataia on Competition: ‘Nothing But Love for Wanya’

Though the two players are just about to enter the heat of their competition for the starting left tackle job, Suamataia is embracing the opportunity to compete for a starting role and doing so against someone he considers a friend.

“It’s been great. I’ve known Wanya (Morris). As a player, he’s a great guy,” Suamataia said of Morris during his press conference on July 17. “He’s friends with a lot of guys that I know. We’re boys on and off the field, just trying to get that job, but we’re both just working hard as best we can. Whoever comes out on top, (we) still boys, but it’s business out here, but nothing but love for Wanya.”

Whichever player becomes the team’s starting left tackle will have a very important job: protecting a superstar QB who is the catalyst for a Chiefs squad that is competing for a third straight championship. That means both Morris and Suamataia could receive starting reps this upcoming season, as a short leash for either or both of them could cause one to be benched in favor of the other at any given point.

Regardless of who wins the competition, Mahomes is excited to watch them battle it out.

“It’ll be a great competition in that O-line room, especially that left tackle spot, but we’ll send kind of all of those guys out there and just see who can go out there and compete and come out the best,” Mahomes said on Day 1 of training camp. “Whoever wins the job wins the job. I’m excited for the competition of it. That’s what you want in any team at any position, you want competition. I’m excited for those guys to kind of see who can rise to the occasion.”

Chiefs Fans Hyped for Start of 2024 Season

The Chiefs’ X account made a post about training camp beginning on July 17, and fans loaded the comments section with excitement.

“Bro as soon as I got this tweet I got up on my way to the bus about to get to the park and run some laps im so serious if mahomes locked in im locked in,” one user wrote.

“3PEAT Season has officially started WOOHOO Goodluck..have fun..stay healthy and HYDRATE,” another user wrote.