Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Shares What Makes Her Dad ‘the Best’ as the Chiefs QB1 Returns From Injury

Patrick Mahomes received some high praise from one of his biggest fans this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s 5-year-old daughter, Sterling Mahomes, shared her thoughts about her famous father in a heartfelt, school-style questionnaire that Brittany Mahomes later posted on Instagram.

The sweet family moment arrived as Mahomes continues working toward a return to full strength ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Sterling Mahomes Reveals Why She Thinks Her Dad Is the Best

On June 1, Brittany Mahomes shared an “All About My Dad” worksheet completed with Sterling’s answers.

Alongside a childlike drawing of her family, Sterling described some of her dad’s favorite things and explained why she loves him.

According to the form, Patrick’s favorite activity is “watch sports.”

When asked about his favorite food, Sterling answered, “ketchup and hamburgers,” a nod to the quarterback’s well-known love of ketchup.

The questionnaire also revealed that one of Patrick’s most common words of encouragement is, “You can do it!”

Sterling listed several reasons she loves her father, including the fact that he gives the “best hugs” and encourages her to finish her meals.

The family-focused update comes during a busy offseason for the Chiefs star, who has spent much of the spring recovering while also enjoying time with Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

Brittany Mahomes Shares More Family Moments During Offseason

Just one day before posting Sterling’s questionnaire, Brittany shared another glimpse into family life.

On May 31, the Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos from a professional photo shoot that unexpectedly turned into a family affair.

“Glam shoot turned fam shoot,” Brittany wrote alongside the Instagram carousel.

The first images featured Brittany posing for the camera before Sterling, Bronze, and Golden joined the shoot.

The children appeared in several photos, smiling and laughing while sitting on their mother’s lap.

The Mahomes family has also enjoyed several outings during Patrick’s recovery period.

Recently, they attended a game at Kauffman Stadium, where they watched the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals. Brittany shared photos of Patrick and Bronze together in the stands, while Sterling posed with the team’s popular banana mascot.

Patrick and Bronze also appeared on the stadium video board, with the quarterback enthusiastically cheering for the crowd.

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Recovery Ahead of Chiefs Season

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While family time has filled much of the offseason, Mahomes has also resumed football activities with the Chiefs.

The quarterback recently participated in organized team activities in a limited capacity as he continues to recover from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered last season.

Speaking to reporters after OTAs, Mahomes said he remains focused on reaching each stage of his recovery plan.

“As a competitor, I want to be out there with my guys,” Mahomes said. “I know that’s still a long ways away. So, all I can do is execute the day, and do whatever I can to get better that day and we’ve done that up until now.”

He added that he has consistently met the goals established during his rehabilitation process.

“We’ve set these checkpoints, these goals of where I want to be at and I’ve gotten to those goals. Now, I got to continue to do that at the right pace.”

Mahomes also expressed optimism about his availability for the start of the season.

“I want to play. I don’t want to miss games as much as possible. I know it’s not all my control. It’s in God’s control at some point, but I’m going to give myself a chance by the way I work to be the best I can be.”

“I’m in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was going to be here. It’s just doing what I’m supposed to do every single day, and hopefully that gives me a chance to be out there with the guys whenever we start the season.”