Patrick Mahomes Made It Clear He’s Still in Charge Despite Not Playing in the Chiefs Preseason Game

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t playing in the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on August 15, but the quarterback still took charge before the game.

Mahomes delivered a fiery message to his teammates in the huddle, challenging the Chiefs to seize their opportunities and find a way to win.

“Hey, man, this opportunity. When you get your opportunity in this game, you go out there and make a play,” Mahomes told his teammates. “We fly around, we dominate, and we find a way to win the game. Playmakers on three. One, two, three. Playmakers.”

The moment came as Mahomes continues preparing for his return from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes Stays Involved Despite Decision to Sit Against Rams

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid kept Mahomes out of the preseason game, but the quarterback still approached the matchup as if he were preparing to play.

Mahomes previously explained that he planned to follow his normal preparation routine regardless of whether Reid ultimately put him on the field.

Mahomes was on the sideline in full pads against Los Angeles. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest also reported that Mahomes went onto the field and threw passes before the game despite not being scheduled to play.

Derrick noted another development in Mahomes’ recovery: the quarterback took off his knee brace before the preseason showcase.

Mahomes’ only official appearance on the field during the game came for the coin toss.

The Chiefs instead gave their other quarterbacks an opportunity against the Rams. Justin Fields completed all four of his passes during the first quarter, while seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier handled most of the remaining work and completed 13 of 19 passes for 98 yards.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson also carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards.

“A lot of learning lessons,” Johnson said after the game. “A lot of things to get better from.”

Mahomes Continues Progress From Season-Ending Knee Injury

Kansas City’s cautious preseason approach comes after Mahomes suffered ACL and LCL injuries against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

The injury ended a difficult year for both Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City finished 6-11, giving Mahomes his first losing season as the team’s starting quarterback. The Chiefs also missed the playoffs, ending their nine-year run as AFC West champions.

Mahomes has since made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has remained on track for a return in Week 1.

Nate Taylor discussed Mahomes’ status during an appearance on the “Chiefs Collective” show and indicated that the quarterback has reached the point where he could play if Kansas City needed him.

“He just playing football. He just, he’s, yeah, he’s, in honesty, he’s a full go,” Taylor said. “Like I, like I just, I know he’s not gonna play in the preseason. There’s no reason to play him in the preseason. But man, if there was, if there was a, if they played the Broncos on Sunday, he would be out there.”

Taylor added that the Chiefs still have reasons to remain cautious with Mahomes during the preseason.

“Yeah, my sense, talking to multiple people is, there’s just, it just doesn’t, it’s not worth, the juice is not worth the squeeze,” Taylor said. “I know Andy would feel like, I just wanna see it from an operation standpoint just one time. But the medical staff understands that like the longer he has to wait to get hit on that leg, the better.”