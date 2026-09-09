Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gets Strong Statement From Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked hard to return from a torn ACL, and now could start the season with no limitations.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared an important update on the quarterback ahead of the season opener, noting that Mahomes has shed some of his training camp restrictions and regained his former level of athleticism. The Chiefs have already officially declared Mahomes their starter for Week 1, but the comments from Reid raise optimism heading into the 2026 season.

Patrick Mahomes Back to Form as Season Begins

Speaking to reporters this week, Reid said Mahomes has been able to practice without the knee brace he had on to start training camp and shows no limitations in his movement.

“He’s shown everything there,” Reid said, via KMBC. “He hasn’t missed a day, as you know, and you guys have seen him out there, so you know what it looks like with him running around and doing his stuff. He doesn’t have a brace on his leg and everything looks normal, running around the same way he’s always done and throwing the way he’s always done. So we’ll be fine there.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face pressure this season after missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. The team was close to elimination when Mahomes suffered his season-ending torn ACL, officially missing the playoffs after the game was completed.

Mahomes underwent surgery and shared positive updates of his progress throughout the offseason, consistently saying that he planned to start in Week 1. Reid made that decision official this week, saying Mahomes would be under center against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs Face Another Setback

While Mahomes will be ready to play and no longer facing limitations, the Chiefs do have another injury that could impact them on offense. Starting left tackle Josh Simmons has been dealing with the effects of a back injury, and Reid told reporters he likely won’t take the field in Week 1.

“There’s a good chance Josh doesn’t play this week; that’s where we’re at,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “So we have that in our mind. He has an issue there that he is working through. I’m not putting any time restraint on when he comes back or when he can practice and how many practices he needs. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and okay to go.” Reid said Khalil Benson would likely fill in, expressing confidence that he could fill in competently.