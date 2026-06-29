Patrick Mahomes Shares Emotional Four-Word Message After NFL Legend’s Heartbreaking Health News

Patrick Mahomes joined the football community in supporting former NFL running back Chris Johnson after the Tennessee Titans legend revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Johnson, widely known as “CJ2K,” shared the news during an emotional interview with Michael Strahan that aired on “Good Morning America” on June 29. The former All-Pro revealed he was diagnosed in 2025 after noticing weakness in his right hand.

Mahomes was among the first active NFL stars to publicly respond.

“Man… Praying for CJ2K 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote on X.

His message was one of many posted by current and former players, teams and organizations after Johnson made his diagnosis public.

Chris Johnson Reveals ALS Diagnosis in Emotional Interview

Johnson told Strahan he wanted fans to know the disease has not changed who he is.

“I want people to know that I’m still me,” Johnson said. “ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am.”

The former Titans star said he first noticed changes while exercising and spending time with his family.

“At first it was little things like my grip didn’t feel right, and I wasn’t as strong as I’d always been,” he recalled.

His wife, Brittany, initially believed the symptoms were related to the physical toll of his NFL career.

“I thought because of football and his career that it has to be something with that,” she said. “Maybe a pinched nerve or something along those lines, but never ALS.”

After several rounds of testing, doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

“We hoped it was something else, but after the third testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS,” Johnson said. “They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months. Then they told us to get our affairs in order.”

“It was hard hearing that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells controlling voluntary muscles. The condition gradually impacts movement, speech, swallowing and breathing.

Johnson said doctors diagnosed him with sporadic ALS, the most common form of the disease.

“That’s one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking,” he said. “It can happen to someone who never expected it.”

Chris Johnson’s Doctor Shares Update on Treatment

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Johnson is receiving care from neurologist Dr. Merritt Cudkowicz at Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute.

Cudkowicz said Johnson is receiving multiple treatments designed to slow the progression of the disease.

“Chris has been on standardized care, which is about three different medications a month to slow down the illness,” Cudkowicz said, via People. “But he was also part of a clinical trial of therapy that decreases inflammation. And I think that helped him a lot.”

Johnson, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards during the 2009 season, became one of the NFL’s most dynamic running backs during his career. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and earned the nickname “CJ2K” after becoming just the sixth player in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season.

NFL Community Rallies Around Chris Johnson

Mahomes was far from alone in offering encouragement.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck posted, “🙏 @ChrisJohnson28.”

Former linebacker Shawne Merriman wrote, “This was tough to sit through and hear. God bless bro @ChrisJohnson28.”

ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky added, “Praying for Chris Johnson man. Don’t know him personally but he was a tremendous player. #endALS.”

The NFL Players Association also shared its support.

“Our thoughts and support go out to @ChrisJohnson28 and his family. The entire football community is behind you.”

The Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Nashville Predators and East Carolina University were among the organizations that also posted messages of encouragement.

The Titans shared a statement from team ownership following Johnson’s announcement, while the Falcons wrote, “Got the whole league supporting you.”