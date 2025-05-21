Patrick Mahomes Predicted to Make Olympics Announcement

It’s no secret why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known as the face of the NFL.

Mahomes, 29, who became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 passing yards, is a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP. He holds the highest postseason passer rating (105.8) of any quarterback in playoff history.

While the Chiefs look to add another ring to the collection next season, Mahomes could soon win another major award — an Olympic gold medal.

NFL players are officially allowed to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles following a vote at the Spring League Meeting.

The NFL announced on May 20, “The approved resolution authorizes the league to work with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and the relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of NFL players in flag football, which makes its Olympic debut in 2028.”

According to NFL Insider Jeff Darlington, Mahomes will make his way onto the U.S. flag football team.

NFL Insider Believes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Can’t Pass Up the Opportunity to Win a Gold Medal



While Mahomes seems mixed at best at joining the Olympic flag football team, his participation would undoubtedly boost viewership ratings. And the draw of winning an Olympic medal may be too good to pass up.

During an appearance on “This Is Football” podcast, Darlington said, “I think that there will be a push, just like talking to Patrick Mahomes about it, for instance. I think there will be players that want the gold medal.

“I think it adds something to a resume that maybe the average American doesn’t understand. It’s the same thing in golf, they treasure that gold medal. It’s like a major to them, and it’s something different. And I think that that is a factor that when it comes up, I think that people are going to be surprised the level of interest that there is. Mahomes I think wants to do it. I really do.”

However, Mahomes, who’ll be 32 years old during the 2028 Olympics, is lukewarm on the idea. “There’s the want to, I just don’t know if my skill set is what is required for flag football,” Mahomes told reporters last August. “First, I’m going to be in my 30s a that point and then it’s a lot of scrambling at the QB position. It’s not just sitting there throwing.

“And then I’m sure more of the athletic quarterbacks might get out there. I could be a coach. You get a gold medal for being a coach? Maybe I could be a consultant for the team.”

Patrick Mahomes Supports Year-Round Flag Football Players Competing on the U.S. Olympic Team



Competition to join the U.S. flag football team will include current and retired NFL players. However, there’s also the United States men’s national team led by quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette, and they are dominant. Doucette and Co. won the U.S. gold medal at the 2022 World Games and defended the country’s title at the 2024 IFAF Men’s Flag Football World Championship.

“I know my man [Doucette], is gonna have a chance to go out there and compete,” Mahomes noted. “He’s been putting in the hours, putting in the work.”

Mahomes reiterated his stance ahead of Super Bowl LIX. “I think just let the best man win. If that’s flag football guys or that’s NFL guys, let them go out there and train for it,” Mahomes said, per The Kansas City Star. “It’s not like flag football is easy.

“I mean, those guys are out there working on it, working on their craft every single year… When you play quarterback and some of those bigger positions, those guys are moving around with a lot of speed, and they (have) got to make plays happen.”