Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Exposes the Work Behind Chiefs QB’s Narrow Escape From Serious Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a painful elbow injury during Sunday’s 35-12 victory over the New York Jets, but his longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, is offering insight into the preparation that may have helped him avoid a more serious setback.

Mahomes appeared to be in serious pain after injuring his throwing elbow against the Jets on November 8. After being evaluated, he returned to the field and helped lead the Chiefs to a 35-12 win.

On Monday night, Stroupe responded to a fan’s request for footage of Mahomes working on his elbow during offseason training sessions.

The trainer shared social media that included footage of the quarterback’s injury against the Jets, followed by clips of exercises designed to strengthen and prepare his body.

“Strength is an expression, not a measurement,” Stroupe wrote.

“Movements for: Tissue resilience, force absorption, mobility, stability, flexibility. There is no way to prevent injuries but you can sure as hell proactively work to try.”

Bobby Stroupe’s Patrick Mahomes Training Video Draws Reaction

This is what I was talking about yesterday. Obviously, some of what makes Mahomes special is his toughness, but it's also his year-round preparation that allows him to withstand the type of hit he took Sunday and simply get hurt from it, rather than have a season ending injury. https://t.co/tChBWW8nCv — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 10, 2026

Sports commentator Nick Wright shared Stroupe’s video on X and credited Mahomes’ year-round preparation for helping him withstand the hit.

“This is what I was talking about yesterday,” Wright wrote.

“Obviously, some of what makes Mahomes special is his toughness, but it’s also his year-round preparation that allows him to withstand the type of hit he took Sunday and simply get hurt from it, rather than have a season-ending injury.”

Stroupe has worked with Mahomes since high school, helping the quarterback develop training routines that address mobility, stability and strength.

Former NFL Star Compares Mahomes’ Toughness to Brett Favre

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings also discussed Mahomes’ decision to continue playing after the injury.

During Monday’s episode of “First Things First,” Jennings compared the Chiefs quarterback’s mentality to former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, his one-time teammate.

“He’s an old school quarterback playing in today’s game,” Jennings said.

“And when I say old school, I don’t mean like just a throwback style. The mentality, the ‘I will play through anything. I will try. At the very least, let me try.'”

Jennings recalled Favre’s willingness to return to games despite injuries.

“I played with Brett Favre, and I remember there were moments where it didn’t matter. He just felt like just do whatever you need to do, let me go back out there,” Jennings said.

“He could endure it. He could tolerate it for the duration of the game, and then let whatever happens afterwards.”

Jennings said Mahomes approaches injuries with a similar mentality.

“That is Mahomes, and you just don’t see it in today’s game,” he continued.

“He’s different, and he’s always been different. A little crazy, and that’s clearly what you have to be.”

Mahomes finished Sunday’s game with 242 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 117.9 quarterback rating.

After returning in the second half, he led Kansas City on three scoring drives.

Andy Reid Shares Encouraging Update on Chiefs Quarterback’s Elbow

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Mahomes’ condition Monday after the quarterback underwent additional testing.

An MRI revealed no major damage to Mahomes’ elbow. The injury is considered a sprain or strain.

Reid described his quarterback as day-to-day.

“It was more positive news than negative news,” Reid said Monday. “It looks like it’s just a matter of rehabbing and getting rid of some of the soreness.”

During Sunday’s CBS broadcast, Reid had acknowledged that Mahomes was dealing with discomfort after the hit.

“He hurt his elbow a little bit,” Reid said. “It’s sore, but he came back, and he’s a tough kid.”