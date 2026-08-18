Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Sends Warning After NFL Insider Questions Chiefs QB’s 2026 Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ longtime trainer Bobby Stroupe is keeping receipts as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback prepares to return from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Stroupe responded after ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky released his annual quarterback rankings by individual traits and left Mahomes outside the top 10 in three notable categories: ball placement, mechanics and pocket presence.

After seeing Orlovsky explain his rankings, Stroupe offered a short response on social media.

“Oh. 👌 We will keep Dan informed as the season goes on,” Stroupe wrote.

The message comes as Mahomes works toward returning for Kansas City’s regular-season opener following the torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 last year.

Dan Orlovsky Explains Why Patrick Mahomes Fell in His QB Rankings

Oh. 👌We will keep Dan informed as the season goes on. https://t.co/P7nvRAnGtq — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) August 13, 2026

Orlovsky ranked NFL quarterbacks across seven traits: arm strength, ball placement, mechanics, decision-making, pocket presence, second-reaction ability and rushing.

Mahomes still appeared in four categories. Orlovsky ranked him No. 5 in arm strength, No. 9 in decision-making, No. 3 in second-reaction ability and No. 7 in rushing.

But Mahomes’ absence from the other three lists drew attention, particularly given his track record in Kansas City.

Orlovsky explained his process during an appearance on “First Take.”

“Yeah, the process is attached to a little bit of the performance from last season and trying to foreshadow a little bit of the upcoming season,” Orlovsky said.

“The player health, the potential. Um, there’s also some situations where you sit there and go, I really like this guy, this other guy’s been really good, trying to get certain people’s names to get a little bit of shine on some guys and whatnot.”

The Chiefs finished 6-11 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback. Mahomes also didn’t finish the season after tearing his ACL.

His recovery has progressed quickly, however, with all signs pointing toward him being available for Week 1.

Bobby Stroupe Has Already Put NFL on Notice About Mahomes’ Comeback

Stroupe’s latest response isn’t the first time he has addressed doubts about how Mahomes will look after a significant injury.

Weeks after his injury, Stroupe shared an old photo of Mahomes training on May 1, 2021.

“Remember the last time they said he would never be the same[?]” Stroupe wrote.

The image came from Mahomes’ recovery following toe surgery after the 2020 season. Mahomes originally suffered the injury during Kansas City’s divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

Stroupe’s original Instagram caption on the photo was simple: “It’s personal.”

Eric Stonestreet Also Pushes Back on Patrick Mahomes Rankings

Now rank only the QBs on your lists that have actually won Super Bowls in the last 7 years. Or is winning championships and Super Bowls not one of the ‘traits’ to be measured by? https://t.co/FFQnWngosh — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) August 13, 2026

Stroupe wasn’t the only person connected to Kansas City who questioned Orlovsky’s rankings.

“Modern Family” star and longtime Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet took issue with Mahomes being left off the lists for ball placement, mechanics and pocket presence.

Stonestreet is a Kansas City native and longtime Arrowhead Stadium season-ticket and suite holder. He has also developed a friendship with Mahomes and appeared in Coors Light’s “Mahomeses” campaign.

After seeing Orlovsky’s rankings, Stonestreet challenged him to consider another category.

“Now rank only the QBs on your lists that have actually won Super Bowls in the last 7 years,” Stonestreet wrote on X. “Or is winning championships and Super Bowls not one of the ‘traits’ to be measured by?”