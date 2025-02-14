Hi, Subscriber

Patrick Mahomes' Secret Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Loss

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
A video showing an exchange between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss is surfacing.

It’s fair to say that the Super Bowl didn’t go down quite as the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped. The Chiefs were hoping for a three-peat and another Super Bowl victory, but they fell short. However, even with the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a brotherhood with the Chiefs’ players, and that includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Now, Kelce and Mahomes’ exchange right after the Super Bowl loss has surfaced, and it’s a tear-jerker.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Talk on the Field

On Thursday, February 13, the NFL took to X to share a special video clip of Mahomes and Kelce having an exchange after the Super Bowl loss. The NFL captioned the clip, “It’s brotherhood.”

In the video, Mahomes is seen telling Kelce, “Love you, brother.”

Then, Kelce is seen saying to Mahomes, “Forever, dawg; you know that. I owe you a lot for what you’ve done.” It’s okay if you’re crying.

Mahomes and Kelce have been through a lot together. They’ve won and lost games. They’ve brought home Super Bowl victories. They’re tight. Even in the short clip, it was obvious just how heartbroken the guys were at the loss to the Eagles.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the exchange. “That’s the spirit,” one commented, adding, “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

“Travis Kelce taking emotional leadership to a whole new level,” another stated.

“They had a long, fine run, but the Eagles just flat outplayed them across the board, offence and defense,” another commented.

“This picture truly captures the essence of team spirit in the NFL,” another stated with a range of heartfelt emojis. “Love seeing the camaraderie between Mahomes and his teammates. It’s these moments that make the game more than just a sport. #NFL #Brotherhood.”

Travis Kelce is ‘Sorry for How It Ended’ for the Chiefs

Kelce seemed pretty upset as he spoke to the media about the loss right after the big game. Things didn’t go as he or anyone on the Chiefs’ team expected or wanted, to say the least.

“Couldn’t get it going offensively, they just got after us in all three phases,” Kelce said after the game. “On top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call.” He also said that “there’s a lot that goes into” games like the Super Bowl. “You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

Then, on Wednesday, February 12, Kelce went on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, and discussed the loss, stating that he’s “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

“I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected,” he said. “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl.”

Kelce also apologized to the fans, saying that he’s “sorry for how it ended.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

