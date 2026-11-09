Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Reach Another GOAT-Level Milestone as Chiefs Stars Make NFL History

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce added another NFL record to their careers during Sunday’s 35-12 victory over the New York Jets.

Mahomes and Kelce became the most productive quarterback-tight end combination in NFL history, surpassing the career receiving yards record previously held by Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates.

The former Chargers teammates combined for 9,352 receiving yards during their careers. Mahomes and Kelce moved past that mark after Kelce recorded four receptions for 72 yards against New York.

The record comes after years of success for the Chiefs teammates, who have appeared in five Super Bowls together since Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback.

Their latest accomplishment also drew praise from NFL fans, with some declaring the Chiefs stars the greatest quarterback-tight end duo of all time.

NFL Fans Celebrate Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Historic Career Record

Chiefs fans took to social media to celebrate Mahomes and Kelce’s latest milestone.

One fan wrote on X, “This is crazy. Let’s go.”

Another declared, “The greatest duo to ever play together.”

A third fan went further, writing, “They are not ‘one of’… they are THE best duo of all time!”

Mahomes and Kelce have remained among the NFL’s top performers this season.

Through Week 9, Kelce ranks third among tight ends with a Pro Football Network TE Impact Score of 85.8.

Mahomes ranks sixth among quarterbacks with a PFN QB Impact Score of 82.3.

The two have continued adding to their career totals as Kansas City competes for another postseason appearance.

One fan celebrated the record by writing, “Still more to go!”

Chiefs Bounce Back Against Jets After Consecutive Losses

They are not “one of”… they are THE best duo of All Time! 🔥😈 https://t.co/mAeGZfB3xR — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) November 8, 2026

Kansas City entered Sunday’s matchup looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

The defeats had dropped the Chiefs to 5-2 and put additional pressure on the team in the AFC West standings.

The Jets kept the game close through the first two quarters, with Kansas City holding a narrow 14-12 lead at halftime.

However, the Chiefs pulled away in the second half.

Kansas City’s offense scored 21 unanswered points after halftime, while the defense kept New York off the scoreboard.

The victory improved the Chiefs to 6-2 and kept them in the AFC playoff race.

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Elbow Injury Scare During Chiefs Victory

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Mahomes’ record-breaking performance came despite an injury scare late in the second quarter.

With 1:33 remaining before halftime, Jets edge rusher David Bailey hit Mahomes’ right arm during a strip-sack.

Will McDonald IV and Darrell Jackson Jr. also made contact with the quarterback on the play.

Mahomes immediately grabbed his throwing elbow and grimaced in pain as teammates helped him off the field.

After receiving treatment, he returned to the game without missing a snap.

Following the victory, Mahomes underwent an MRI on his right elbow.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the results did not reveal a major injury. The quarterback suffered a strained elbow, and the Chiefs will monitor him for pain and swelling over the next several days.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes explained why he was determined to continue playing.

“If I’m able to play, I’m going to play,” Mahomes said. “That’s part of the game. It scares you in moments, when you get some pains in certain areas of your body. Obviously, it didn’t feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime.”