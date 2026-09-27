Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Tough Message on Travis Kelce

The Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection looked as though it was in for a big day Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs‘ quarterback hit the tight end for a 48-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. But things slowed down significantly after that.

Kelce finished the game with just two grabs for 59 yards, though the second reception came on an 11-yard play in the fourth quarter to extend the Chiefs’ seven-point lead to 14 points and essentially seal a third consecutive win for Kansas City to start the season. The Chiefs will now remain undefeated through the month of September.

Mahomes spoke candidly about his longtime pass-catching partner following the contest.

“Travis making the play. He caught the first pass and the last pass,” Mahomes said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “Battling through when his number was called.”

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Both Mahomes and Kelce appear to be back to their championship forms from a couple years ago.

Mahomes went 20-of-24 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team’s win in South Florida on Sunday. For the season, he has totaled 812 yards passing, seven TDs and two INTs.

“Nothing happens without No. 15,” Kyle Long of CBS Sports said of Mahomes on Sunday morning. “And this past week [against the Indianapolis Colts], what we saw from Patrick Mahomes was the greatest quarterback on our planet right now. And he’s back to being him. That’s what’s on my mind. The league is on notice.”