Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Tough Message on Travis Kelce

Kelce finished the game with just two grabs for 59 yards, though the second reception came on an 11-yard play in the fourth quarter to extend the Chiefs’ seven-point lead to 14 points and essentially seal a third consecutive win for Kansas City to start the season. The Chiefs will now remain undefeated through the month of September.
Mahomes spoke candidly about his longtime pass-catching partner following the contest.
“Nothing happens without No. 15,” Kyle Long of CBS Sports said of Mahomes on Sunday morning. “And this past week [against the Indianapolis Colts], what we saw from Patrick Mahomes was the greatest quarterback on our planet right now. And he’s back to being him. That’s what’s on my mind. The league is on notice.”
Tight End Travis Kelce Off to Strong Start Amid Chiefs’ Undefeated Run Through September
Kelce, meanwhile, returned for his 14th season fresh off his wedding to Taylor Swift in good shape, good health and motivated to end his career on a better note than the six-win season the team mustered in the wake of Mahomes’ ACL injury in late 2025.
He tallied 12 catches fo 172 yards and a touchdown over the team’s first two wins of the season. Kelce has now put together 14 grabs for 231 yards and two scores through three contests, all of them victories.
Kansas City next heads to Las Vegas for a Week 4 showdown with the NFC West rival Raiders. Should the Raiders win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, they will also be 3-0 to start the year, which will set up a showdown for first-place in the division next Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs will then host the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 before another two-game road trip, during which they will play the Seattle Seahawks and the reigning NFC West Division champion Denver Broncos.
Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a candid statement on tight end Travis Kelce following the team's Week 3 win.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Tough Message on Travis Kelce