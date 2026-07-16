Patrick Mahomes Explains the 1 Trait That Sets Travis Kelce Apart From Everyone Else

Patrick Mahomes believes Travis Kelce’s greatest strength has little to do with catching passes or making highlight-reel plays.

As Kelce prepares for his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes reflected on what has made the veteran tight end one of the franchise’s most respected leaders. While praising Kelce’s physical abilities, the quarterback said it is his selfless approach and commitment to teammates that truly sets him apart.

The comments come after Kelce committed to another season with Kansas City following months of retirement speculation.

Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce’s Greatest Strength Isn’t His Athletic Ability

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Mahomes said Kelce’s impact extends well beyond what fans see on Sundays.

“Obviously, he has the physical gifts to go out there and be that size with that speed and looseness and catch the football,” Mahomes said.

“But I think what makes him who he is — the leader and the person that he is — [are] the teammates around him want him to succeed because he’s gonna give everything he has for the guys around him.”

Mahomes said Kelce’s willingness to put the team first creates an environment where everyone wants to help him succeed.

Over any physical skill, Mahomes pointed to Kelce’s selfless attitude and competitive drive.

“I think that’s something that makes him special is that, every teammate you ask about him is gonna say that’s their favorite teammate because of the person that he is,” Mahomes said.

“I think that’s what makes him the gold jacket recipient that he will be,” he added, referring to the jacket presented to members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kelce Says Taylor Swift Helped Him Realize He Wasn’t Ready to Retire

Mahomes’ comments come after Kelce ended months of retirement speculation by confirming he would return for another season.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in March, Kelce said he remained motivated to continue playing and credited his wife, Taylor Swift, with helping him recognize that passion.

“We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this…desire,” Kelce said.

“I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know, and I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach [Andy] Reid.”

Kelce later confirmed he had signed a new one-year contract with the Chiefs by posting a collection of photos and videos from the field on Instagram.

“Let’s get this thing rockin!! 🏹🏟️,” he wrote.

Mahomes quickly responded in the comments.

“LFGGGGGGG!!!,” the quarterback wrote.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also reacted by posting several fire emojis.

Patrick Mahomes Previously Said He Doesn’t Take Travis Kelce for Granted

Before suffering his season-ending injury, Mahomes acknowledged that every season with Kelce has become increasingly meaningful because of the uncertainty surrounding the tight end’s future.

“Every season that I’ve had with him these last few years, I try to cherish because you never know,” Mahomes said.

“He got himself in great shape this year and he’s played great football, and he’ll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season.”

Mahomes also praised Kelce’s commitment as Kansas City fought to keep its playoff hopes alive.

“I know one thing is he’ll give everything he has the rest of this season to try and give us a chance to make a playoff run,” Mahomes said.

“We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have every opportunity they get.”