Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Turn Heads With Early Chiefs Training Camp Reunion

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have spent nearly a decade developing one of the NFL’s most productive quarterback-tight end partnerships, and it didn’t take long for the pair to remind Kansas City Chiefs fans why.

During Wednesday’s training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, Mahomes connected with Kelce for a touchdown that drew one of the loudest reactions of the day from fans in attendance. The highlight came just days after Mahomes returned to the field following his recovery from a season-ending knee injury and marked Kelce’s first practice since returning to Kansas City after marrying Taylor Swift earlier this month.

The play served as an early reminder that one of the league’s most successful offensive duos still has plenty of chemistry entering the 2026 season.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Deliver Crowd-Pleasing Touchdown at Chiefs Camp

Video shared by FOX4 Sports reporter Taylor Burr captured Mahomes lofting a pass over the defense before Kelce secured the catch between two defenders and crossed into the end zone.

Fans immediately erupted as the two veterans celebrated another highlight together.

Since Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, Kelce has caught 753 passes for 8,923 yards and 61 touchdowns across 123 regular-season games with him under center.

Together, they have helped lead the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships while producing some of the franchise’s biggest postseason moments.

Wednesday’s touchdown offered another glimpse of the connection that has made the duo one of the NFL’s most consistent offensive pairings.

Travis Kelce Returns to Camp Following Wedding to Taylor Swift

Wednesday also marked Kelce’s return to Chiefs training camp just three weeks after he and Taylor Swift were married at Madison Square Garden.

The Chiefs shared video of the veteran tight end arriving for his 14th training camp.

“Camp no. 14 for @tkelce,” the team wrote alongside the video.

As Kelce walked toward the practice fields wearing his No. 87 jersey, fans gathered along the entrance congratulated him on his recent wedding.

“Appreciate you guys coming out,” Kelce responded before heading to practice.

Later in the session, Burr also shared additional clips of Mahomes connecting with Kelce on multiple passing plays as the offense continued installing its game plan for the upcoming season.

Kansas City opens the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 15 before hosting the Denver Broncos in the regular-season opener on Sept. 14.

Patrick Mahomes Continues Strong Return From Knee Injury

Mahomes continues to ease back into football after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last December.

Although reporters noted the quarterback adjusting his knee brace during the first days of camp, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he liked what he saw from his franchise quarterback.

According to Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman, Reid told reporters, “He looked pretty good today I thought. Strong…. His feet were moving well. I thought it was positive. I thought he looked well.”

Mahomes has also spoken about using the injury as motivation entering the new season.

“I feel like I wasn’t playing my best football at the end of last year before I got hurt,” Mahomes said during training camp. “So I’ve got to find ways to get better, navigating the pocket, running the offense better and getting the ball out of my hands and letting other guys make plays.”

He added, “I think this injury helped me focus on those little things as I kind of get back to being who I am.”