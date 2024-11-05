Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to NFL About WR DeAndre Hopkins

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a season-best performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a warning to the rest of the NFL about his new wideout.

“I think as he figures out the whole entire offense he’ll get even better, because there’s some times he’s going places and I’m like man, there’s a time and a place for that, but that’s what makes him great,” Mahomes said during his postgame press conference.

In the 30-24 overtime victory for Kansas City, Hopkins was second on the team in targets (9), catches (8), and receiving yards (86), and led the team with two receiving touchdowns. Both of Hopkins’ touchdowns came on in-breaking routes in the red zone.

After the game, Hopkins was asked about his comfort within Kansas City’s offense.

“A lot more comfortable, the coaches do a great job of getting me prepared,” Hopkins said, via NFL.com. “It’s not just (wide receivers coach) Connor (Embree) but everybody, the whole offensive side, everybody’s always testing me, asking me questions, just seeing my knowledge of the offense as we go.”

If there’s still room to grow for Hopkins within Kansas City’s offense after a two-touchdown effort, then the rest of the NFL should be frightened by that.

Chiefs Continue Undefeated Streak With Week 9 Victory

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions improved to 8-0 with a 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.

Mahomes had a season-best performance by throwing for 291 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes with zero turnovers against Tampa Bay. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the backfield with 27 carries for 106 yards and scored the game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime from two yards out. That touchdown capped off a 10-play, 70-yard drive from Kansas City to begin overtime.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (16), catches (14), and receiving yards (100) on Monday Night Football.

Overall, Kansas City’s offense held the ball for over 40 minutes, went 12-for-18 on third down, and 1-for-1 on fourth down.

The Buccaneers offense put up a fight against Kansas City’s elite defense. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers. His leading receiver was tight end Cade Otton, who caught 8-of-11 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown. Rookie running back Bucky Irving led the Bucs in rushing with 24 yards on seven carries.

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a home against the Denver Broncos. That game will be played on Sunday, November 10 at noon Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS.

X Users Reacted to DeAndre Hopkins’ 2-TD Effort

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Hopkins’ two-touchdown effort against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

“In all seriousness good for DeAndre Hopkins, man,” one person wrote. “Got out of a terrible situation in Tennessee, is balling out, and finally has a shot at a Super Bowl for the first time in his 10-plus year career.”

“If 8 catches on 9 targets for 86 yards and 2 TDs in the pouring rain after only 2 weeks with the team is what 32 year old DeAndre Hopkins looks like, just imagine the stats he’s lost out on over the past few years in Arizona and Tennessee,” another person wrote.