Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Ready to ‘Be Myself’ as Andy Reid’s Week 1 Decision Looms

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says his recovery from knee surgery has gone according to plan, and he expects that plan to end with him on the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Mahomes underwent knee surgery on December 15, putting the Chiefs’ September 14 season opener almost exactly nine months after the procedure. He was fully cleared for practice at the beginning of training camp and hasn’t missed a practice or scheduled first-team rep since.

For Mahomes, getting through Andy Reid’s demanding training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, without needing additional days off provided another encouraging step.

“This has always been the plan: be ready for training camp, get all the reps in training camp, prepare your body that way,” Mahomes said Tuesday, “so that when we get to Week 1, you’re ready to play the game and you’ve had the right amount of time off.”

Patrick Mahomes Says His Body Has ‘Responded the Right Way’

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Mahomes entered training camp unsure whether his knee would require him to occasionally step away from practice.

That hasn’t happened.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have to take days off and stuff like that,” Mahomes said, “but my body’s responded the right way.”

The quarterback has continued an extensive rehabilitation schedule since the Chiefs returned to Kansas City. Mahomes arrives at the facility earlier in the morning for rehab and works in additional sessions around team meetings.

He has also continued his regular preseason workouts with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe.

“As long as I can continue to go out there and feel good and trust my body and be able to go out there and be myself,” Mahomes said, “I think I’m gonna be good to go.”

Chiefs coaches and front-office personnel have praised Mahomes throughout the offseason for the amount of time he has dedicated to his recovery.

“I’m someone that, if you put something out in front of me, I want to go out and get it,” Mahomes said. “I want to go out and maximize every single opportunity, every rep in the weight room, every hour that I can spend in the building to get my body right.”

Chiefs Coaches Have Even Tried to Slow Mahomes Down

Mahomes has attempted to limit hard cuts on his knee during practice, but he acknowledged that his competitive instincts sometimes take over.

“I haven’t had any hesitancy throughout the plays. It’s the coaches talking to me after and telling me, ‘We’re just practicing. It’s not a real live game,’” Mahomes said with a smile. “Other than that, we’ve been good.”

Mahomes hasn’t played in either of Kansas City’s first two preseason games and isn’t expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

That doesn’t change his target.

“From the day I got the surgery as quick as I did, to hopefully the first game of the year, the plan will go accordingly,” Mahomes said, “and I’ll be able to go out there and be myself.”

Andy Reid Won’t Make Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Start Official Yet

Mahomes may be talking openly about playing September 14, but Reid isn’t ready to officially name him the Week 1 starter.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said, according to the Kansas City Star. “We’ll just see. I’m literally taking it day by day. There are no predictions here on anything.”

Reid said the decision will ultimately depend on the medical staff and Mahomes.

“But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody that are involved with this give him an OK — and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there,” Reid said. “But other than that, these other guys are playing quarterback and doing a nice job with it.”

Justin Fields, whom Kansas City acquired from the New York Jets this offseason as insurance behind Mahomes, has handled the backup role throughout camp and received preseason playing time while Mahomes remained on the sideline.