Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Have a Big Ask of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their third baby together, and they have a big and honorable ask of friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick and Brittany share daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Bronze, who turns 2 in November, but this is their first baby together since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift became an item.

According to a report from The U.S. Sun published on October 24, Patrick and Brittany “want Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce” to be their “new baby’s godparents.”

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Are in ‘Absolute Lockstep’ on Baby Decision: Report

The U.S. Sun’s report states that Patrick and Brittany “are in absolute lockstep when it comes to naming the godparents for their third child, who’s due to arrive early next year.”

They add that a “well-placed source has told The U.S. Sun that the Mahomes dear friends, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, are the couple in mind to keep an eye on their new baby girl.”

“According to the insider, NFL duo Patrick and Travis are like ‘brothers,’ and their telepathic relationship playing for the Super Bowl champs is replicated with true friendship away from the football field,” writers Steve Brenner and Daniel Cutts add. “And with Brittany and Taylor also close and fostering a ‘superb relationship,’ asking the couple to be the new arrivals’ godparents was a slam dunk.”

The outlet also says that one source states Kelce and Swift were the couple’s “first choice” not just because they are friends but also “because of their ‘solid relationship’ and strong family values.”

“Patrick and Brittany love to spend time with Travis and Taylor. They see them as the best people to be the godfather and godmother of the next child,” the source added.

Travis Kelce Talks About Missing Taylor Swift’s Miami Concerts

On his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, October 24, Kelce spoke with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce about missing Swift’s Miami concerts. Jason was at Swift’s show on Friday, October 18, with his wife, kids and their mom Donna.

“Well, I had all the FOMO in the world,” Travis said. “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage … they were saying the same thing that you’re saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

“It was incredible,” Jason added.

“Man, I wish I was there,” Travis said, also saying that he was really proud of Swift performing so well, even with the bad weather that night. “Shout-out to Tay Tay for powering through a few rain shows there,” he added.

Kelce had to miss the show due to his commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs. His game against the San Francisco 49ers, which the Chiefs won, overlapped with Swift’s concerts.

Next up, Swift has tour dates lined up in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before wrapping up her trek in Vancouver, Canada, in December. Kelce’s next gig is when the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 27, on the road.