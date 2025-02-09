Hi, Subscriber

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany: Their Kids & Family

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
patrick mahomes wife
Getty
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are new parents and have three kids together named Sterling, Bronze, and Golden.

Brittany Mahomes frequently posted about the couples children on her Instagram page.

“Thanking the Lord everyday for making me a Mom. My most favorite role and biggest blessings.🥹🤍” she wrote in November alongside a photo showing her with their oldest kids.

In September, she shared a photo showing her with her kids at a pumpkin farm and wrote, “The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam🍂🎃🤎”

Here’s what you need to know about their three kids:

Brittany Mahomes Wrote That Their Daughter Sterling Skye ‘Made Me a Mama’

sterling mahomes

GettyPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs fist bumps his son, Bronze, while his wife and daughter, Brittany and Sterling, watch prior to a game against the Denver Broncos.

According to a post Brittany made on Instagram, Sterling Skye Mahomes was their first child.

“Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅🥹,” she wrote.

“Sterling gets the love for taking pictures from her dad 😂😂” she wrote on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday🥹 We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too🥰🤍” she wrote.

The Couple’s 2nd Child Was a Son Named Bronze Mahomes

patrick mahomes kids

GettyThe Mahomes family.

Brittany revealed on Instagram that the couple’s second child was a son named Bronze.

According to People, his full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

“Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family! You are the best Dada & we love you endlessly!” Brittany wrote of Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Have a Daughter Named Golden Mahomes

brittany mahomes

GettyPatrick and Brittany Mahomes

In October, Brittany showcased pregnancy #3, posting a photo showing Taylor Swift and another friend touching her bump.

“Same girls, new bump🥹❤️” she wrote.

In July 2024, she shared a gender reveal moment and announced the couple was having another girl.

That girl was born on January 12, 2025, and her name is Golden Raye Mahomes, according to People.

“It’s always motivating whenever you have another baby. I mean, just because I want them to have the same experiences that the other two have,” Patrick Mahomes said before the Super Bowl, according to People.

“She’s been amazing, she’s been sleeping well. Mom’s been extremely happy, and I’m excited for her to be able to come,” Patrick added of the new baby. “I think it’ll be her first football game at the Super Bowl and I hope that we get her a win.”

People also reported that Patrick credited Brittany will helping him improve his game.

“She’s more competitive than I am and so when I’m calm and and I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do and try to make sure my mind’s right she’s always telling me that she’s ready to compete as much as I am,” he told People.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany: Their Kids & Family

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x