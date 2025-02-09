Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany: Their Kids & Family

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are new parents and have three kids together named Sterling, Bronze, and Golden.

Brittany Mahomes frequently posted about the couples children on her Instagram page.

“Thanking the Lord everyday for making me a Mom. My most favorite role and biggest blessings.🥹🤍” she wrote in November alongside a photo showing her with their oldest kids.

In September, she shared a photo showing her with her kids at a pumpkin farm and wrote, “The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam🍂🎃🤎”

Here’s what you need to know about their three kids:

Brittany Mahomes Wrote That Their Daughter Sterling Skye ‘Made Me a Mama’

According to a post Brittany made on Instagram, Sterling Skye Mahomes was their first child.

“Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅🥹,” she wrote.

“Sterling gets the love for taking pictures from her dad 😂😂” she wrote on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday🥹 We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too🥰🤍” she wrote.

The Couple’s 2nd Child Was a Son Named Bronze Mahomes

Brittany revealed on Instagram that the couple’s second child was a son named Bronze.

According to People, his full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

“Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family! You are the best Dada & we love you endlessly!” Brittany wrote of Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Have a Daughter Named Golden Mahomes

In October, Brittany showcased pregnancy #3, posting a photo showing Taylor Swift and another friend touching her bump.

“Same girls, new bump🥹❤️” she wrote.

In July 2024, she shared a gender reveal moment and announced the couple was having another girl.

That girl was born on January 12, 2025, and her name is Golden Raye Mahomes, according to People.

“It’s always motivating whenever you have another baby. I mean, just because I want them to have the same experiences that the other two have,” Patrick Mahomes said before the Super Bowl, according to People.

“She’s been amazing, she’s been sleeping well. Mom’s been extremely happy, and I’m excited for her to be able to come,” Patrick added of the new baby. “I think it’ll be her first football game at the Super Bowl and I hope that we get her a win.”

People also reported that Patrick credited Brittany will helping him improve his game.

“She’s more competitive than I am and so when I’m calm and and I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do and try to make sure my mind’s right she’s always telling me that she’s ready to compete as much as I am,” he told People.