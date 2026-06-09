Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Share Exciting News Before World Cup

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are huge soccer fans. They are co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current alongside owners Chris and Angie Long.

CPKC Stadium, home of the KC Current, and the first soccer stadium built for a professional women’s sports team, hopes to host one of the Women’s World Cup matches in 2031.

Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) will host six matches from the FIFA World Cup this summer, four group-stage games, one Round of 32 match, and one quarter-final. The games feature Argentina, Algeria, Ecuador, Curaçao, Tunisia, Netherlands, and Austria.

Mahomes and Brittany, a former professional soccer player, are sharing their excitement for the World Cup in an all-new campaign this week.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Join Lionel Messi, Trinity Rodman & More in ‘Where It All Kicks Off’ Campaign

The Chiefs’ three-time Super Bowl MVP, one of adidas’ ambassadors, and Brittany join a star-studded cast for the brand’s “Where It All Kicks Off” campaign with DICK’S Sports Goods.

In addition to Mahomes and Brittany, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Trinity Rodman, Juanpa Zurita, and Cobi Jones, appear in the new campaign.

“The FIFA World Cup coming to our backyard this summer is a once-in-a-generation moment for sport in North America, and we wanted to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to meet that energy with something truly special and reflective of the moment,” said Chris Murphy, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at adidas North America.

“Bringing together past and current icons like Cobi Jones, Messi and Mahomes, paired with the future of the sport, including Lamine, Trinity and beyond, will inspire the next generation of athletes to watch, celebrate and play.”

The “Where It All Kicks Off” launched on June 9 on social and will make its broadcast debut as the first FIFA World Cup 2026 match kicks off on June 11.

Brittany Mahomes was Inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame

Brittany attended the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played on the school’s soccer team. Brittany, along with Dr. Howard Patterson and the 2016 Softball Team, comprised the department’s sixth class to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame on March 28.

When Brittany went on stage to accept her award, Mahomes stood up to applaud. The two-time league MVP shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram Stories.

Brittany “put together one of the strongest careers in UT Tyler women’s soccer history from 2013-2016,” UT Tyler Athletics stated. “She stands second all-time in total points (78) and goals (31), third in game-winning goals (10) and assists (16), and tied for third in total games played (74).

She also put together arguably the best single-season in program history in 2016, scoring the most points (40), goals (18), and game-winning goals (7). In that same season, she posted four different games with three goals, tied for the best mark in program history for a single match.”