Patrick Mahomes and Wife Make Announcement Amid Safety Concerns

Being the franchise quarterback for one of the most winning teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, comes with its perks, but it also comes with some negatives. Just ask Patrick Mahomes. While he’s one of the most admired quarterbacks of his era, Mahomes is so high-profile that it goes without saying that he has to look out for the safety of his family.

Now, Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, is speaking out about their new baby and sharing what they’re doing to keep their family safe.

Chiefs’ Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Keeping Their Family Safe

On Tuesday, March 4, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram story to share a video of a baby. Since the couple has a new baby, Golden Raye, some fans understandably thought this was the first photo of their new little one.

“I think I need to clarify, Golden is in the stroller,” Brittany said in a new post, adding, “You can’t see her and won’t for a while.”

Then, Brittany said that the baby in the bouncer is actually trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek‘s infant, Makoa.

This isn’t the first time the Mahomes family has decided to keep their littles ones private. While the two often share photos on social media of their older children – daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2 – they didn’t at first.

Back in 2021, when Brittany had Sterling, she told her Instagram followers she and Mahomes were only planning to “share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right.”

“I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world,” she stated at the time, according to E! News. “Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Looking Ahead to the New Kansas City Chiefs Season

While losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles hurt, pun intended with Jalen Hurts, Mahomes has said that he’s still proud of his team. That will mean something going into the new season.

“I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us,” Mahomes said following the Super Bowl loss. “But we did, we came up short.”

In that same press conference, he added, “It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond from it? … And how can you get better? How can you not be satisfied with just getting here and taking your game to the next level?”

Mahomes is under contract through 2031 on a special 10-year deal. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says that having Mahomes in it for the long haul gives him hope for the franchise.

“When you have a young franchise quarterback, you open a window to have success for an extended period of time,” Hunt said. “And we knew we had that back in 2020 and Patrick was [25] years old at the time… because we know he’s going to be here for a while, and that’s going to give us a chance to win every year.”