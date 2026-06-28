Paul McCartney’s Rumored Role in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Revealed

Taylor Swift is calling on some famous friends for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, including rumors that one rock and roll legend will perform.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s nuptials have been shrouded in secrecy, with reports that the famous couple is tying the knot in a lavish and expansive ceremony at Madison Square Garden this week. A new report from the New York Post’s Page Six revealed some of the big names on the guest list, including many of Swift’s friends and collaborators from the music world.

Paul McCartney on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Guest List?

The report quoted an insider who predicted the Swift-Kelce wedding would be “bigger than the Met Gala,” with big names set to perform. That list includes legendary musician Paul McCartney, a source told Page Six.

“Nashville sources have heard ‘there’s going to be multiple performances’ at the Friday event at MSG — with rumors that Paul McCartney, who famously took the stage with Swift at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ 40th anniversary celebrations back in 2015, will perform,” the report noted.

The report added that McCartney is still in the U.K., so if he is set to perform, he would be making a late trip to the United States. There is at least one other McCartney who is expected to play a very important role in the wedding, the report added.

“But his fashion designer daughter, Stella McCartney, is one of Swift’s friends and believed to be invited — and may have a hand in designing one of the bride’s looks,” the report noted. “Indeed, Swift was recently seen wearing an outfit by McCartney in wedding white.”

The report identified some other big names set to attend and perform, including country music star Tim McGraw.

Rumors Persist on Kelce-Swift Wedding

There have been differing reports on the date and location of Swift and Kelce’s wedding, with initial reports indicating that the couple would tie the knot at a lavish venue near Swift’s house in Rhode Island. Those plans shifted to Madison Square Garden, with the city confirming there is an event permit filed near the rumored wedding date of July 3.

The report acknowledged that the reports of a Madison Square Garden wedding could be a smokescreen to hide the couple’s real plans, with one insider suggesting they may have already tied the knot.

“Something this big and lavish is somewhat antithetical to what those closest to her would have imagined for her wedding,” a source close to Swift told Page Six. “And that’s why many feel the MSG event will be a celebration of marriage that will have already occurred.”

There are signs that those close to Kelce and Swift have been preparing for the big day, wherever and whenever it might take place. On Friday, a men’s clothing store in Kansas City shared a photo on its Instagram Stories showing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holding a garment bag after picking up a custom suit, which was rumored to be for the tight end’s wedding.