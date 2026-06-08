Chiefs Sign 1st-Round Draft Pick Peter Woods to Historic Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly have their entire 2026 draft class under contract.

For the past few weeks, all except first-round picks Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods have signed their rookie deals. Now, Delane is the only one who remains unsigned, though the parameters of his contract (four years, approximately $42 million) are in place.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign 2026 1st-Round Draft Pick DT Peter Woods

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are giving Woods a four-year, $18 million contract fully guaranteed contract. It is a historic deal for Woods, as he will receive the highest upfront percentage of a signing bonus in Chiefs’ first-round history.

Woods has already stood out during Chiefs OTA practices, as the team is banking on him to develop into a cornerstone piece of their defense. He played in 35 games during his three-year collegiate career at Clemson.

Woods broke out in 2024, recording three sacks, 28 total tackles (8.5 for loss), and one forced fumble. In 2025 he posted 30 total tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks. He is highly athletic, and even drew a comparison from coach Andy Reid to NFL legend Aaron Donald.

“He gives you that quickness,” Reid said of Woods. “I think that’s what he gives you, that quickness. You can say Aaron Donald-y type quick. Well, he’s not Aaron Donald yet. That’s a good challenge for him. But he has that ability inside, and you’re seeing in the league now guys that maybe aren’t the biggest guys, but they’re extremely quick and have great body control and can rush the passer. Shortest distance to the quarterback are those dudes right in there. He gives you a little bit of that, and we were looking for that, and he’s a great kid.”

Woods will have the opportunity to contribute right off the bat as a rookie, but also has the benefit of developing under Chris Jones. He and Jones should make a dynamic duo, and Woods could take Jones’ place when Jones decides to call it a career. With Khyiris Tonga now in the mix and Omarr Norman-Lott returning from injury, the Chiefs are suddenly deep at the defensive tackle position.

Chiefs May Not Be Finished Retooling Their Defensive Line

As good as the defensive tackle position now looks, Kansas City could benefit from adding another quality edge rusher. 15-year veteran free agent Cameron Jordan has often been linked to the Chiefs, and he raised eyebrows when he attended quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ golf charity event last month.

Jordan would be a great addition, as he is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with 132 career sacks. Bringing him in would take some pressure off of rookie R Mason Thomas, allowing him time to develop and learn under a seasoned veteran like Jordan. George Karlaftis, Thomas, and Jordan would make for a nice trio of edge rushers.

There are other notable defensive ends still available, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick, and AJ Epenesa. While they may be past their primes, each should still have value as rotational players, as well as bringing leadership and experience to the table.