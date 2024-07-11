Peyton Manning: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has One ‘Special’ Trait

There’s a lot bundled together to make Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the great football player that he is. But former NFL QB Peyton Manning believes there’s one trait that makes Mahomes special.

Manning told PEOPLE that Mahomes’s “calmness” regardless of game situation is what separates him from other NFL quarterbacks.

“He’s just as calm in the fourth quarter when losing in the Super Bowl as he is in the preseason, right?,” Manning said in the article published on July 10. “And when you’re calm in those moments, it sure does serve you well and we’ve just seen it over and over again. We can go on about all the different reasons but I think his calmness in the crucial moments are really what makes him special.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’s Winning ‘Best NFL Player’ at ESPYs

On July 10 — one day before the ESPYS — ESPN announced via “NFL Live” that Mahomes is the recipient of the 2024 “Best NFL Player” award.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Mahomes winning the award for a second-straight season.

“I’m a DOLPHIN UNTIL I DIE, but credit is given where credit is earned! You have definitely done that! Congrats, @PatrickMahomes, you’re on your way to replacing Brady! #MahomesWillRetireTheGoat,” one user wrote.

“Never a doubt. Best player in the league by a landslide. Built on Coors, Whataburger, Prime, Subway and Throne Sport Coffee,” another user wrote.

“Can’t argue with that. When you win back-to-back Super Bowls, especially after playing two road playoff games for the first time in your career, you deserve that honor,” another user wrote. “It sucks for most of the NFL, but Mahomes earned that ESPY with how he played when it truly mattered.”

Patrick Mahomes Nominated for 2 Other ESPYS

Mahomes was also nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and the Chiefs were nominated for “Best Team”.

Other athletes who were nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” were Shohei Ohtani (MLB), Scottie Scheffler (PGA), and Connor McDavid (NHL). The other nominated athletes for “Best NFL Player” were Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers).

Other teams that were nominated for “Best Team” are the South Carolina Gamecocks (NCAA women’s basketball), Michigan Wolverines (NCAA football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), University of Connecticut Huskies (NCAA Men’s basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA softball), Boston Celtics (NBA), Florida Panthers (NHL), and Texas Rangers (MLB).

The ESPYs, which will be hosted by Serena Williams, will broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Eyeing Three-Peat

Despite all of the distractions that the NFL offseason can bring, Mahomes and the Chiefs have their eyes set on NFL history this upcoming season as they seek to become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

Speaking to the media on April 15, Mahomes detailed how the team is remaining focused and not getting overwhelmed by the monumental task at hand.