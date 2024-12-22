Insider: Chiefs Are ‘Potential Landing Spot’ for Recently Cut WR

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is as close to full strength as it will be for the remainder of the season. But that doesn’t mean they won’t keep adding to it. That’s why ESPN’s Adam Schefter named the Chiefs as one of the potential landing spots for free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

“Former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is likely to be claimed on waivers Monday, per sources. Potential landing spots include but are not limited to the Chargers and Chiefs – if Johnson even makes it that far on waivers,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on December 21.

What to Know About Diontae Johnson

Johnson, 28, was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. During his five seasons with the team, he registered 391 receptions, 4,363 yards, and 28 touchdowns in 77 games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

In March, the Steelers traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and a pick swap. The move happened because Johnson “was heading into the final year of his contract, he wasn’t going to be re-signed and he felt the Steelers’ quarterback situation wasn’t going to put him in the position to cash out on another contract next year,” per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

As the primary option in Carolina’s passing game, Johnson registered 30 receptions on 57 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games played with the team this season, according to Pro Football Reference. A change at quarterback — the Panthers benched Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton starting in Week 3 — provided a quick but not long-lasting boost for Johnson in terms of production, which left Johnson frustrated for the remainder of his time in Carolina.

After making his frustrations known publicly, Johnson was traded to the Ravens along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick on October 29.

Johnson began his Ravens tenure by playing 30% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 9. But he played just 8%, 18%, and 9% of the team’s offensive snaps over the next three weeks respectively.

In Week 13, Johnson was asked by the Ravens coaching staff to enter the game after fellow wideout Rashod Bateman was injured. But Johnson refused to enter the game, which led to him being suspended in Week 14 for conduct detrimental to the team. He was sidelined for the team’s Week 14 win over the New York Giants as a result.

On Monday, December 16, the Ravens announced that the team and Johnson had mutually agreed to excuse him from team activities in Week 16. On December 20, the team announced that it had waived Johnson.

Johnson will go through waivers on Monday, December 23. If he goes through waivers unclaimed he will become a free agent and can choose his next destination.

Heavy on Chiefs detailed Johnson’s fit with the Chiefs on December 17.

