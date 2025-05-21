Chiefs Predicted To Choose Free Agency Acquisition Over 1st Round Pick In Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ first priority this offseason has been to shore up the offensive line that was sacked 6 times by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl Lix this past February.
Despite trading veteran, All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney to the Bears this offseason, the Chiefs’ plan on the offensive line remains steadfast: the signing of tackle, Jaylon Moore in free agency; franchise tagging Pro Bowler, Trey Smith; and drafting left tackle, Josh Simmons, with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And Kansas City will also be looking for some return on their 2024 second round investment in young offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who is the front-runner to fill the left guard-shaped hole left by Thuney’s departure.
Chiefs Have A Decision To Make At Left Tackle
However, this will leave one player out of the starting lineup – with center, Creed Humphrey, right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, likely both Week 1 starters. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes that the odd player out will be the Chiefs’ first round pick, Simmons – although he does not believe that this is purely on account of his ability.
“The Super Bowl exposed how badly the Chiefs needed to address their left tackle situation this offseason,” Holder writes, “hence why the front office signed Moore in free agency and used its first-round pick on Josh Simmons.”
“The latter would be the favorite to start Week 1 if he weren’t coming off a torn patellar tendon. Also, the left guard spot will be one to keep an eye on as Suamataia is expected to slide inside.”
Jaylon Moore Predicted To Start In Week 1 Over Josh Simmons
Although head coach, Andy Reid, has previously stated that he believes Simmons will be ready by training camp, there are still evidently lingering concerns as to whether he will be 100% by the start of the season.
Coming off a torn tendon in knee suffered during Ohio State’s loss to Oregon in Mid October, Simmons is still very much in the process of rehabbing his knee in order to be ready for August’s training camp.
Knee injuries are one of the most notoriously tricky and brutal injuries to come off; even players as young as Simmons (22) have been known to be forced into an early retirement due to them.
And so it tracks that there is a cogent case that Moore could well start ahead of Simmons in Week 1, with the latter eventually taking over in all likelihood.
However, there is another scenario in which both end up starting for KC; either in Week 1 or later in the season; over the as-until-now underwhelming right tackle, Jawaan Taylor. If the Chiefs find that both can be viable starters over Taylor on the exterior, the team can save $20 million in cap space in 2026 by cutting the former Jaguar.
Comments
Chiefs Predicted To Choose Free Agency Acquisition Over 1st Round Pick In Week 1