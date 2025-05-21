Chiefs Predicted To Choose Free Agency Acquisition Over 1st Round Pick In Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ first priority this offseason has been to shore up the offensive line that was sacked 6 times by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl Lix this past February.

Despite trading veteran, All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney to the Bears this offseason, the Chiefs’ plan on the offensive line remains steadfast: the signing of tackle, Jaylon Moore in free agency; franchise tagging Pro Bowler, Trey Smith; and drafting left tackle, Josh Simmons, with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And Kansas City will also be looking for some return on their 2024 second round investment in young offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who is the front-runner to fill the left guard-shaped hole left by Thuney’s departure.

Chiefs Have A Decision To Make At Left Tackle

However, this will leave one player out of the starting lineup – with center, Creed Humphrey, right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, likely both Week 1 starters. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes that the odd player out will be the Chiefs’ first round pick, Simmons – although he does not believe that this is purely on account of his ability.

“The Super Bowl exposed how badly the Chiefs needed to address their left tackle situation this offseason,” Holder writes, “hence why the front office signed Moore in free agency and used its first-round pick on Josh Simmons.”