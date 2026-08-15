Chiefs vs. Rams: 4 Key Position Battles to Watch as Patrick Mahomes Sits Preseason Opener

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2026 preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday without Patrick Mahomes and several other established starters, giving players fighting for roles a chance to make their case.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Mahomes will not play as the quarterback continues his return from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered last season. Justin Fields will instead start at quarterback, with rookie Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun also expected to receive opportunities.

Beyond quarterback, Kansas City still has competitions unfolding at right tackle, linebacker and running back. Saturday’s preseason opener will give the coaching staff its first chance to evaluate those battles in game conditions.

Justin Fields Gets First Chiefs Start in Backup Quarterback Battle

Fields will get the first opportunity behind Mahomes after Kansas City acquired the former Chicago Bears first-round pick during the offseason.

The Chiefs also have two other quarterbacks trying to establish themselves behind Mahomes. Oladokun received his first NFL opportunities after injuries to Mahomes and Gardner Minshew last season, completing 35 of 55 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions across three games.

Nussmeier represents the developmental option. Kansas City selected the former LSU quarterback in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft after injuries affected his final college season.

Fields enters the game as the most experienced option, but preseason snaps should give Kansas City a better look at its entire quarterback room before roster decisions arrive.

Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore Compete for Chiefs’ Right Tackle Job

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One of the Chiefs’ most significant starting competitions remains unresolved along the offensive line.

Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore have battled for the right tackle position throughout training camp. Benson, an undrafted rookie from Indiana, has emerged as a candidate after receiving first-team reps.

Moore is entering the final season of the two-year, $30 million contract he signed with Kansas City. He has primarily played left tackle in the NFL, but Josh Simmons‘ emergence there has pushed Moore into competition on the opposite side.

“Honestly for me, throughout my career, I’ve been back and forth,” Moore told reporters. “It’s good to get the reps on either side because at any point, anything can happen. And it’s good to make sure that every one of our guys are able to play multiple different positions and be able to play wherever your number is called.”

With Trey Smith dealing with a hip injury, Benson has also worked at guard, allowing Benson and Moore to line up together.

“It’s been really good for both of us,” Moore said. “Obviously, him transitioning to [guard] during this camp, he’s been working in and out of both spots. So, it’s been good for me as well, just being able to get camaraderie and being able to play with whoever.”

Chiefs Search for Leo Chenal’s Replacement at Linebacker

Kansas City already has Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at the top of its linebacker group, but the Chiefs still need to determine who will take over the role vacated by Leo Chenal.

Chenal signed a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders during the offseason after playing approximately 53% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps in games he appeared in last season.

Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald and Jeff Bassa are among the candidates for the role. Cochrane has received additional work with Tranquill sidelined, while McDonald’s size and run defense could make him an option for some of Chenal’s former responsibilities.

Reid has previously praised Cochrane’s ability to play all three linebacker positions. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator Dave Toub have also discussed the challenge of replacing Chenal, whose responsibilities spanned defense and multiple special-teams units.

Chiefs Running Backs Battle for Opportunities Behind Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker enters the preseason as Kansas City’s top running back after joining the Chiefs during the offseason, but the rotation behind him remains unsettled.

Emari Demercado, Brashard Smith and rookie Emmett Johnson are competing for opportunities, with Demercado and Smith receiving significant second-team work during recent practices.

Mahomes specifically pointed to Walker when asked what had impressed him during training camp.

“No. 9,” Mahomes said. “You make a play out of nothing into a 20-yard gain.”

Smith offers Kansas City additional versatility after returning from last year’s roster.

“We’re moving him all over the place,” Reid said while also noting Smith’s improvement as a pass blocker.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, has also received second-team opportunities. Saturday’s game gives Kansas City its first preseason opportunity to evaluate how the revamped group performs when tackling goes live and carries become available.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Rams Preseason Opener

The Chiefs will open the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, or 3 p.m. CT in Kansas City.

Fans in the Kansas City market can watch the game locally on KSHB 41.

The matchup will also air nationally on NFL Network, giving fans outside the local broadcast area another way to watch.