Hi, Subscriber

President Trump Extends Offer to Kansas City Chiefs

  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
President Trump
Getty
President Donald J. Trump says he wants to make right on something that happened with the Kansas City Chiefs five years ago.

It may seem like forever ago, but when the pandemic hit in 2020, it changed everything, including the NFL. That year, the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, but it was anything but a normal victory, and they weren’t able to make the customary trip to the White House due to heath concerns.

Now, President Donald Trump says that he wants to change that and host the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate their 2020 victory.

Kansas City Chiefs Get Invitation from Trump to the White House

During an interview on March 22 with Clay Travis, the founder of Outkick, on Air Force One, Trump told the outlet that he is not only looking forward to having the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win, but he also wants to host the Chiefs. Sure, it’s five years later, but better late than never, right?

“I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles (for being the champions of Super Bowl LIX in February),” Trump told Travis. “And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that, because they missed their turn because of Covid.”

So far, Trump hasn’t given a date for the visit or revealed other details. But, he says he would like to see it happen.

Philadelphia Eagles to the White House

The Philadelphia Eagles have already confirmed that they’ll visit the White House this year in honor of their Super Bowl win. Philadelphia beat the Chiefs 40-22 in this season’s Super Bowl, after losing to them in February 2023. Trump was at the game.

In a statement sent out in March, the Eagles said that they officially accepted an invitation to visit the White House. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Eagles’ visit will take place on April 28.

The Eagles visiting the White House is different for the team, because when they won the Super Bowl back in 2018, they opted not to visit the White House with Trump in office. That was during his first term in the White House. Trump told Outkick that regarding the 2018 invitation, while some staffers wanted to attend, the invitation was taken away due to controversy.

“Some of the players wanted to come,” Trump told Outkick, adding, “and I just said, just forget it. I also had the problem with the San Francisco basketball team.”

Trump is referring to the fact that the year before, the Golden State Warriors also opted not to visit Trump in the White House following winning the 2016-17 NBA championship, with Trump stating on social media that the invitation had been declined.

“They said, ‘Well, we’ll think about it,'” the president said to Outkick. “I said, ‘You don’t have to think; you’re uninvited.'”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

President Trump Extends Offer to Kansas City Chiefs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x