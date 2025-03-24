President Trump Extends Offer to Kansas City Chiefs

It may seem like forever ago, but when the pandemic hit in 2020, it changed everything, including the NFL. That year, the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, but it was anything but a normal victory, and they weren’t able to make the customary trip to the White House due to heath concerns.

Now, President Donald Trump says that he wants to change that and host the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate their 2020 victory.

Kansas City Chiefs Get Invitation from Trump to the White House

During an interview on March 22 with Clay Travis, the founder of Outkick, on Air Force One, Trump told the outlet that he is not only looking forward to having the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win, but he also wants to host the Chiefs. Sure, it’s five years later, but better late than never, right?

“I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles (for being the champions of Super Bowl LIX in February),” Trump told Travis. “And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that, because they missed their turn because of Covid.”

So far, Trump hasn’t given a date for the visit or revealed other details. But, he says he would like to see it happen.

Philadelphia Eagles to the White House

The Philadelphia Eagles have already confirmed that they’ll visit the White House this year in honor of their Super Bowl win. Philadelphia beat the Chiefs 40-22 in this season’s Super Bowl, after losing to them in February 2023. Trump was at the game.

In a statement sent out in March, the Eagles said that they officially accepted an invitation to visit the White House. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Eagles’ visit will take place on April 28.

The Eagles visiting the White House is different for the team, because when they won the Super Bowl back in 2018, they opted not to visit the White House with Trump in office. That was during his first term in the White House. Trump told Outkick that regarding the 2018 invitation, while some staffers wanted to attend, the invitation was taken away due to controversy.

“Some of the players wanted to come,” Trump told Outkick, adding, “and I just said, just forget it. I also had the problem with the San Francisco basketball team.”

Trump is referring to the fact that the year before, the Golden State Warriors also opted not to visit Trump in the White House following winning the 2016-17 NBA championship, with Trump stating on social media that the invitation had been declined.

“They said, ‘Well, we’ll think about it,'” the president said to Outkick. “I said, ‘You don’t have to think; you’re uninvited.'”