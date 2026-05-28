Andy Reid Bluntly Details Chiefs’ Plans for Rashee Rice After Surgery, Imprisonment

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke publicly from his team’s OTA sessions on Thursday, and the future of wide receiver Rashee Rice was unsurprisingly a top matter of discussion.

Rice recently underwent knee surgery just before a Texas court imprisoned him for 30 days following the violation of his probation via a positive drug test revealing marijuana in his system.

“We’re aware of the situation. There’s been no talk about anything further,” Reid said. “We’re moving forward. When he gets back, we’ll get him caught up on what he needs to do. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through.”

“I think I covered it,” Reid added.

Rashee Rice Could Have Avoided Jail Time Completely

Rice was involved in an automobile crash in Dallas in 2024, which resulted in injuries to several individuals and landed him on probation via a guilty plea to two third-degree felonies.

Upon violation of that probation, the Texas legal system acted against Rice with haste.

“Rice was ordered to go to jail immediately as part of his original 30-day sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury,” Nate Taylor and Michael Rothstein of ESPN reported May 19. “Rice had received deferred adjudication after pleading guilty, and the case would have been dismissed if he had completed the probation.”

It remains unclear if Rice will face any further discipline from the NFL for his latest off-field issue. The league sidelined the wideout for six games to begin the 2025 campaign due to the initial incident, in which Rice crashed while traveling at 119 mph and then departed the scene on foot before police arrived.

Rashee Rice Has Proven Unreliable Both On, Off Field During Time With Chiefs

Rice, second-round pick out of Southern Methodist in the 2023 draft, is entering the fourth and final season of his $6.5 million rookie contract. He will play the upcoming campaign at 26 years old.

The receiver broke into the league with a rookie campaign that included 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven TDs in 16 games played, including eight starts. He ended that postseason with a Super Bowl ring and elite status at a premier position in the NFL appeared Rice’s ceiling moving forward, partially because he was/is catching passes from all-time QB Patrick Mahomes.

However, Rice has proven unreliable from a behavioral perspective and with regards to his physical health in the two years since. He suffered a torn LCL in 2024 that cost him the final 13 games of that campaign after a hot start to the year.

Rice then sustained a concussion late last season that shut him down, followed by his knee surgery earlier this month. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported initially that the surgery was likely to sideline Rice for two months, but the circumstances worsened after the wideout’s jail sentence came down.

Schefter noted that the type of medical attention and rehabilitation Rice would normally have were he with the Chiefs during summer workouts will not be available to the WR while serving time. That, in turn, could complicate his recovery, which is a big deal for an already talent-deficient and injury-prone group of pass-catchers in Kansas City.

All told, Rice has appeared in just 12 games over the past two years and could potentially miss more in 2026.