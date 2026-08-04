NFL Insider Reveals Rashee Rice’s Extended Return Plan After Injury Recovery and 30-DayJail Stay

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a cautious approach with wide receiver Rashee Rice as he returns to football after an offseason that included knee surgery and a 30-day jail sentence.

Although Rice was fully cleared medically before training camp opened, the Chiefs have implemented what ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano described as an “extended ramp-up plan” to gradually increase his workload before he participates in full-team drills.

Chiefs Outline Rashee Rice’s Gradual Return to Practice

According to Graziano, Kansas City is intentionally limiting Rice’s workload during the opening stages of training camp.

“The Chiefs have wide receiver Rashee Rice on an extended ramp-up plan as he works his way back from an offseason in which he had a knee procedure and couldn’t start rehab for it right away because he had to spend 30 days in jail for a parole violation,” Graziano reported.

“They wanted to limit him to individual drills and installs for the first week to 10 days of camp, then the plan is for him to progress into 7-on-7 work for a while before putting him into team drills.”

Graziano added that wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has received significant first-team repetitions while Rice follows the rehabilitation schedule.

Rice underwent what Reid previously described as a cleanup procedure on his right knee in May following the ACL injury that ended his 2024 season.

Before training camp began, Reid said Rice had been medically cleared to return, but the organization is opting for a measured approach as he works back into football activities.

When Rice exited practice with an athletic trainer during the Chiefs’ first full-team workout, speculation quickly spread among fans.

Reporter Nick Jacobs later shared Reid’s explanation that Rice’s departure was simply part of a “preplanned” rehab session.

Rice’s Offseason Included Injury Recovery and Legal Issues

Rice’s recovery has been complicated by legal issues that delayed the beginning of his rehabilitation.

According to Graziano, the receiver could not immediately begin rehabbing after his knee procedure because he served a 30-day jail sentence following a parole violation related to a failed drug test.

The former second-round draft pick enters the final season of his rookie contract in 2026 after a promising but interrupted start to his NFL career.

Rice made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2023, finishing with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. His production led many to believe Kansas City had found its long-term replacement for Tyreek Hill after the star receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

However, injuries and off-field issues limited Rice to just 12 combined games over the next two seasons.

Rashee Rice Faces Important Contract Year With the Chiefs

Rice’s return carries added significance because he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Unlike first-round selections, second-round picks do not have a fifth-year option, meaning Rice could become an unrestricted free agent after the season if he and the Chiefs do not agree to a new deal.

Kansas City has historically been selective when committing major money to wide receivers. The organization declined to match the contract demands that ultimately sent Hill to Miami, and future salary cap decisions will again be a factor.

If Rice returns to his rookie form, he could enter free agency as one of the top available receivers in the 2027 class.

At just 27 years old when free agency begins, Rice would likely draw significant interest from teams seeking a young, proven playmaker. The franchise tag would remain an option for Kansas City, but the rising cost of tagging wide receivers could make that route difficult under the salary cap.