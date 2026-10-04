Rashee Rice Injury Update: What Happened to Chiefs WR? Will WR Return to Play?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is dealing with a new injury after leaving the Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rice caught a pass during the first quarter but pulled up lame in what appeared to be a non-contract injury.

Rice is listed as questionable to return against the Raiders.

“Rashee Rice going limping to the sideline in the open field with no one around him,” NFL Network’s James Palmer detailed in an October 4, message on X. “Grabbing his hamstring.

“Now on the training table. Injuries today have been rough.”

It is unclear if Rice will return, but the Chiefs wide receiver was walking gingerly on the sideline. This is not a positive sign in terms of Rice’s chances to return to play today.

As the early signs indicated, Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as more details emerge.

Rashee Rice Injury News: Chiefs WR Leaves Raiders Game With Hamstring Injury

Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury and his status to return remains uncertain.

“It’s a hamstring injury for Rashee Rice,” The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell explained in an October 4, message on X. “The team, for now, is listing his as questionable to return.”

The news is a blow to the Chiefs offense as Rice and Travis Kelce have been Kansas City’s most consistent receiving option to start the season.

It is a small sample size but Tyquan Thornton stepped up in Rice’s absence by scoring the Chiefs’ first touchdown against the Raiders. Jalen Royals is also expected to get an extended look with Rice sidelined.

Rashee Rice Injury Return Timeline: Chiefs WR Not Expected to Return vs. Raiders, Says Sports Doc

Sports doctor Jesse Morse indicated that Rice is unlikely to return against the Raiders. It remains to be seen if Rice will be forced to miss additional time with the injury.

“Rashee Rice Left hamstring strain,” Morse noted in an October 4, social media message. “He’s likely done for the day.”

The Chiefs May Need More From Xavier Worthy Amid Rashee Rice’s Injury

Rice’s injury puts even more focus on Xavier Worthy, who has had a slow start to the NFL season. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy emphasized that Worthy is concerned more about helping Kansas City win than stats.

“And I’ll say this, he’s actually doing a hell of a job in the run game,” Bieniemy remarked on Worthy during an October 1, media session. “He’s blocking. Everybody has fully accepted their role.

“You know, you guys always hear me say this, and this is the thing that I appreciate about him. Those guys are not about numbers, okay. They’re more concerned right now with the outcome of the game,” Bieniemy continued.

“And when it’s all said and done with, our guys prefer to have W’s rather than have personal stats. And I think that’s an attribute to who we are culturally. Also credit to our head coach, just the foundation in which he’s laid and just the way we do things.”