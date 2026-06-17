Rashee Rice’s First Post-Prison Move Raises Eyebrows as Chiefs Await His Return

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is out of jail after serving a 30-day sentence for violating the terms of his probation.

Rice, 26, was released from the Dallas County jail on June 16 and quickly attracted attention for the way he left the facility. Video shared by Fox 4 News showed the Chiefs receiver attempting to avoid reporters before sprinting away from cameras waiting outside.

Rashee Rice Makes Fast Exit After Jail Release

Video captured by Fox 4 News showed Rice exiting the jail while wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head.

As reporters attempted to ask questions, Rice appeared to walk backward away from cameras before reaching the parking area outside the facility.

One reporter asked whether he had a message for fans following his release.

Rice did not stop to answer questions.

Instead, he broke into a sprint as reporters followed behind him. The video later showed him leaving the area in a Range Rover.

Fox 4 reporter Harold R. Kuntz noted that Rice had officially completed his sentence and was released as scheduled.

Kuntz also reported that court records allowed Rice to leave the facility periodically to receive rehabilitation treatment at Parkland Hospital following knee surgery.

Chiefs Have Already Shared Their Plan for Rice’s Return

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While Rice was serving his sentence, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made it clear that the organization planned to continue supporting the receiver.

Speaking to reporters on May 28, Reid addressed Rice’s situation and said the team had remained in contact with both the player and the league.

“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation (and) the league’s aware of it,” Reid said.

“We’ve talked to the league, we get it. As far as any further ado to that, there has been no talk about anything further.”

“We’re moving forward just normal as we go here.”

The comments indicated that Kansas City does not expect additional discipline related to Rice’s probation violation.

The receiver already served a six-game NFL suspension during the 2025 season following his guilty plea in the street-racing case connected to the March 2024 crash in Dallas.

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Will Focus on Getting Rice Caught Up

With training camp approaching, Reid said the team’s immediate goal will be helping Rice get back up to speed after missing valuable offseason work.

Rice underwent knee surgery in mid-May and spent much of his sentence balancing incarceration with rehabilitation efforts.

“We think he’ll be ready for camp as we go forward. We’ll just see how it goes,” Reid said.

The veteran coach also emphasized the importance of learning from difficult situations.

“When he gets back, he — we have to get him caught up in doing what he needs to do,” Reid said.

“But again – make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn and he’s in that position now.”

“I know lessons can be learned and that’s important.”

Rashee Rice Served Jail Time After Probation Violation

Rice was ordered to serve the 30-day sentence after testing positive for THC, which violated the terms of the probation agreement he reached in July 2025.

The probation was connected to a March 2024 street-racing crash in Dallas. According to police, Rice and another driver were traveling at speeds of up to 120 mph when Rice’s rented Lamborghini lost control, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles.

Rice later pleaded guilty in connection with the incident and received five years of probation.

His probation violation resulted in the court ordering him to serve the previously imposed 30-day jail sentence immediately.

Rice has already served his punishment from the NFL, sitting out the first 5 games of the 2025 season.