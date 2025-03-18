Recapping and Reacting to the Chiefs Offseason Moves

Entering this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of work to do with limited cap space. With the league being over a week into free agency, let’s take a look at what the Chiefs have done so far.

Re-Signings

Kansas City has been active in retaining their own this offseason. It all started by using the franchise tag on Trey Smith, who signed the tender as both sides continue to work towards a long-term deal.

Sticking with the offense, the Chiefs brought back wide receivers Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster on one-year deals. Kansas City re-signed running back Kareem Hunt as well.

On defense, the Chiefs also locked up linebacker Nick Bolton on a three-year deal, keeping a key piece of the defense.

Other deals included long snapper James Winchester, linebacker Cole Christiansen, and tight end Robert Tunyan staying in KC.

Free Agent Signings

While Kansas City hasn’t been among the most active teams in free agency, they did address some needs.

Their first deal was signing former 49ers offensive tackle, Jaylon Moore, to a two-year deal. The Chiefs followed it up by signing another former 49er, adding running back Elijah Mitchell.

However, they weren’t done on the offensive side of the ball. Kansas City inked a deal with former Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Moving to the defense, the Chiefs addressed the secondary by signing cornerback Kristian Fulton to a two-year deal. Up front in the trenches, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery agreed to a deal with KC.

Thoughts

Let’s start with the in-house moves. My thoughts are known about tagging Trey Smith. I still believe that a long-term deal will be made.

I understand why the Chiefs locked up Bolton with a big deal. Bolton has been the primary communicator on defense for the past few years and is strong against the run. However, I do think $15 million for a linebacker who is a liability in coverage is a little much.

Retaining both Brown and Smith-Schuster are moves that needed to be made. With Rashee Rice coming off an injury and potentially being suspended to open the season, Kansas City needed to add depth at receiver.

Hollywood, Rice, and Xavier Worthy are going to be a dangerous trio for Patrick Mahomes and the offense. JuJu has also become a trusted weapon for Mahomes.

Despite signing Mitchell and Hunt, I still think the Chiefs need to draft a running back. Mitchell hasn’t been able to stay healthy throughout his career. I think it is a risky move to bring him in with his injury history.

Hunt was critical for Kansas City last season, leading the team with over 700 rushing yards after Isiah Pacheco’s injury. With both players signed for only a year, the Chiefs should take advantage of a deep running back class.

Moving to other free-agent signings, I like the Jaylon Moore deal. While he doesn’t have a ton of starting experience, Moore finished with a 74.9 overall grade in 15 games last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Moore is an upgrade at left tackle and didn’t break the bank like Dan Moore, who got a massive deal from the Titans. This is a smart move by Kansas City.

The Kristian Fulton deal is my favorite so far this offseason. The Chiefs needed to add some depth at secondary alongside Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

This move also gives them flexibility at corner as well. Steve Spagnuolo can move McDuffie back into the slot, where he has excelled throughout his career.

The defensive line has taken some hits this offseason. Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi left in free agency. However, the Chiefs signed Jerry Tillery. I like this move a lot for some depth on the interior. Tillery is athletic and can play inside and on the edge.

However, I need to see more by adding in the draft and potentially bringing back Mike Pennel.

Wrapping it up with Minshew Mania moving to KC. The trend of experienced quarterbacks backing up Mahomes continues. Minshew follows in the footsteps of Carson Wentz and has 46 starts under his belt.

The Chiefs have addressed some needs. However, I am worried about safety as well. I would’ve given Justin Reid the money he got from the Saints, but a cheaper option could be Julian Blackmon.