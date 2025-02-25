Hi, Subscriber

Report Reveals Major Taylor Swift News for 2026

Taylor Swift
Getty
A new report sheds light on how Taylor Swift will be spending 2026, and it should make some people very happy.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs are both enjoying some downtime following very busy times for both stars. But, as anyone in sports or entertainment will note, it’s hard to rest too long if you’re in the spotlight, and a new report reveals some major plans Taylor Swift has for 2026.

Swift ended her Eras Tour at the end of 2024, and Kelce just wrapped up another successful season with the Chiefs. For Swift, 2026 could be another jam-packed year for her.

Taylor Swift’s Plans for 2026 Per Report

While rest and relaxation is great, especially after the kind of few months both Swift and Kelce have experienced, Swift may be gearing up for another tour. A February 24 report from the Daily Express states that Swift is working on new music and even planning another tour.

“Taylor is in the development stages of her new album which will be released at the end of the year,” a source at AEG, the entertainment company that was the promoter for the Eras Tour, told the Daily Express. “She wrote songs backstage on her last tour and bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026.”

So, Swifties could see their favorite pop star as soon as 2026, which would be a quick turnaround for Swift.

A source told Us Weekly back in December that it meant the world to Swift to have Kelce come out to some stops of the Eras Tour. “It can be very lonely at the top,” a source told the outlet. “This tour [the Eras Tour] was one of the best [for Taylor] because Travis brightened it up.”

The source added, “She had such a great experience on ‘Eras. She really wants to do it again. She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

New Taylor Swift Album May Be Partly Inspired By Travis Kelce

The source also told the Daily Express states that Swift’s new album is at least partly inspired by her relationship with Kelce. Nobody should be surprised by this. Swift is known for bringing her personal life into her music, which is part of why her fans love her so much.

“People who have heard some of the ideas say it’s inspired by a lot of what she’s been through including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships, specifically Blake Lively,” the source stated.

Swift’s success in the music world keeps going. On Sunday, February 16, just one week after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, Swift surpassed 1 billion total streams in the U.S. The news came from Chart Data, an organization that shares “music charts, awards, industry news and more in real time.”

“Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist to earn over 1 billion total streams in the US in 2025,” Chart Data posted on X, captioned with a photo of Swift on stage during the Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, Kelce is serving as an executive producer for the upcoming movie, “My Dead Friend Zoe.” The film first premiered at South by Southwest last year and will get a larger release on Friday, February 28.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com.

,

